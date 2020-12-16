Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan CM targets Centre over LPG price hike

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said rising prices of domestic cooking gas cylinder will only add to the financial woes of people and that the increase in rate shows the governments insensitivity towards them. Rising prices of domestic gas cylinders will only increase financial woes of people.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:20 IST
Rajasthan CM targets Centre over LPG price hike

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said rising prices of domestic cooking gas cylinder will only add to the financial woes of people and that the increase in rate shows the government's ''insensitivity'' towards them. Cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was increased by Rs 50 per cylinder, the second hike in rate this month following firming of international prices.

On December 1, price was hiked by a similar Rs 50 per cylinder. ''Rising prices of domestic gas cylinders will only increase financial woes of people. Raising Rs 100 in 15 days is too much and shows how Govt remains insensitive to people's problems,'' Gehlot said in a tweet.

Under the NDA government, there is no relief even during this time of economic slowdown and the coronavirus crisis, the Congress leader said in another tweet in Hindi..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to attend Aligarh Muslim University's centenary celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the centenary celebrations of the Aligarh Muslim University via video link on December 22, an official statement said. Modi will attend the online function along with Union Education M...

Cabinet approves next round of spectrum auction

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the next round of spectrum auction to be held in March in which frequencies of 2,251 megahertz would be sold, Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said. The government will not put on sale spec...

Delhi HC issues notice to Centre for notification on environmental appraisal of power, mining projects

Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice on a petition challenging Centres notification constituting the Expert Appraisal Committee EAC for environmental appraisal of thermal power and coal mining projects. The bench of Justice DN Pate...

Hartek Solar bags 1.8-MW rooftop project from Bikaji

Hartek Solar on Wednesday said it has bagged a 1.8-MW rooftop project from FMCG firm Bikaji. Consolidating on its Pan-India presence, Hartek Solar, the rooftop solar division of Hartek Group... has bagged a 1.8-MW rooftop project in the ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020