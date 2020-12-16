Rajasthan CM targets Centre over LPG price hike

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said rising prices of domestic cooking gas cylinder will only add to the financial woes of people and that the increase in rate shows the government's ''insensitivity'' towards them. Cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was increased by Rs 50 per cylinder, the second hike in rate this month following firming of international prices.

On December 1, price was hiked by a similar Rs 50 per cylinder. ''Rising prices of domestic gas cylinders will only increase financial woes of people. Raising Rs 100 in 15 days is too much and shows how Govt remains insensitive to people's problems,'' Gehlot said in a tweet.

Under the NDA government, there is no relief even during this time of economic slowdown and the coronavirus crisis, the Congress leader said in another tweet in Hindi..