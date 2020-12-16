Left Menu
Development News Edition

Discontentment grows in TMC, more leaders speak up against the party top brass

Discontentment within the ruling TMC in West Bengal grew louder on Wednesday after its senior MP Sunil Mandal and Asansol civic body chief Jitendra Tiwari came out in support of disgruntled party leader Suvendu Adhikari and blamed the party for not addressing the grievances on time as a sense of drift has crept in.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:26 IST
Discontentment grows in TMC, more leaders speak up against the party top brass

Discontentment within the ruling TMC in West Bengal grew louder on Wednesday after its senior MP Sunil Mandal and Asansol civic body chief Jitendra Tiwari came out in support of disgruntled party leader Suvendu Adhikari and blamed the party for not addressing the grievances on time as a sense of drift has crept in. Two-time Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha MP Sunil Mandal this morning came out in support of Adhikari and criticised the party leadership for not doing enough in controlling the infighting and corruption within it.

''Suvendu Adhikari is a good leader and has a strong mass base. It will adversely impact TMC in polls if he deserts it ... There is a drift in the party,'' he said. ''There are a lot of problems in the party and the leadership has failed to address it. The party leadership is saying old-timers and newcomers have to work together, but nothing has happened in this regard,'' the MP said.

Speculations are rife that Mandal is likely to meet Adhikari this afternoon. Aseked about it, Mandal merely said he has known Adhikari for a long time.

Posters of the two leaders have come up in Mandal's constituency with an appeal to join the TMC heavyweight. Meanwhile, Tiwari, who had recently slammed the state government for depriving the industrial town of Asansol of central funds for political reasons, this afternoon lauded Adhikari as the second most important mass leader after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Tiwari while addressing a rally fuelled speculations by saying this might be his last address as Paschim Bardhaman district party unit chief. ''Whoever is saying anything or expressing his grievances about the party(TMC) are being asked to leave it.

Suvendu Adhikari is the second most important mass leader after party supremo Mamata Banerjee. But he too had grievances. When I expressed my problems, I was told to join BJP by municipal affairs minister Firhad Hakim,'' he said. ''Who is Hakim to tell me whether I should leave the party or not? ... This might be my last address as district unit chief. Even if I quit my post, I will continue to work for the people,'' he said.

After expressing his grievances against the state government on Monday, Tewari skipped a rapprochement meeting convened by the leadership to iron out differences between him and Hakim. According to sources, Tiwari is likely to meet Banerjee in Kolkata on December 18.

The development comes amid increasing dissent within the Trinamool Congress as West Bengal goes to poll early next year. Party heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari gave up cabinet portfolios amid speculations are rife over him joining BJP this month. Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee has also openly criticised a section of the party's leadership.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian wealth-tech segment to be $60 bn opportunity by FY25: RedSeer report

Indian wealth-tech market is expected to grow three times to about USD 63 billion by FY25 from USD 20 billion in FY20, driven by increasing adoption of digital platforms and growing base of investors, a report by RedSeer Consulting said on ...

Iraq put out fires at Khabbaz northern oilfield - oil ministry

Iraq put out fire at the second of two oil wells in small northern that were set ablaze by explosives on Dec. 9, the Oil Ministry said on Wednesday.Technical crews from the state-run North Oil Co. Managed to extinguish a second well blazing...

Army celebrates Vijay Diwas in J-K

The Army on Wednesday celebrated Vijay Diwas in Jammu and Kashmir and paid homage to soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1971 India-Pakistan war, a Northern Command spokesperson said. A large number of Army personnel and ex-servicemen...

PM Modi to attend Aligarh Muslim University's centenary celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the centenary celebrations of the Aligarh Muslim University via video link on December 22, an official statement said. Modi will attend the online function along with Union Education M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020