Top foreign stories at 1720 hrs

FGN9 US-NDAA-INDIA US Congress passes defence policy bill that calls out Chinese aggression against India Washington: The US Congress has officially passed the USD 740 billion defence policy bill, which among other things include calling out Chinese aggression against India along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). By Lalit K Jha FGN3 US-GANDHI-STATUE Desecration of Mahatma Gandhi's statue appalling: White House Press Secy Washington: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has described as ''appalling'' the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi's statue outside the Indian embassy here and said his reputation should be respected, especially in the US capital. By Lalit K Jha FGN18 NASA-INDIAN-SPACEX Indian-American Raja Chari among 3 astronauts selected by NASA for SpaceX Crew-3 mission Washington: Indian-American US Air Force Colonel Raja Chari has been selected as the Commander of the SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) by NASA and the European Space Agency. By Yoshita Singh FGN21 US-INDIAN-ACCIDENT Indian employee crushed by airplane equipment at Chicago O'Hare Airport New York: A 36-year old Indian man working at the Chicago O'Hare International Airport died after being crushed by airplane equipment. By Yoshita Singh FGN23 PAK-AFGHAN-DELEGATION Afghan-Taliban delegation arrives in Pakistan to push forward peace process Islamabad: A high-level Afghan-Taliban delegation arrived here on Wednesday to hold talks with the top Pakistani leadership as part of efforts to push forward the reconciliation process, amid growing incidents of violence in Afghanistan. By Sajjad Hussain FGN17 TRUMP-LITIGATION Trump still involved in ongoing litigation related to presidential polls: White House official Washington: US President Donald Trump is still involved in ongoing litigation related to the November 3 presidential election, according to a top White House official. By Lalit K Jha FGN13 VIRUS-US-VACCINE COVID-19 vaccination in US a 'miracle': White House Washington: The development and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in such a short span of time is a ''miracle'', the White House has said, slamming a section of the US media for deriding President Donald Trump for promising Americans that the vaccine would be available by the end of this year. By Lalit K Jha FGN11 US-TRUMP-VACCINE Trump 'absolutely open' to taking COVID-19 vaccine: White House Washington: US President Donald Trump is ''absolutely open'' to taking the coronavirus vaccine but his priority is frontline workers and the most vulnerable, the White House has said. By Lalit K Jha