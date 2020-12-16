Left Menu
By Lalit K Jha FGN11 US-TRUMP-VACCINE Trump absolutely open to taking COVID-19 vaccine White House Washington US President Donald Trump is absolutely open to taking the coronavirus vaccine but his priority is frontline workers and the most vulnerable, the White House has said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 17:25 IST
Top foreign stories at 1720 hrs

FGN9 US-NDAA-INDIA US Congress passes defence policy bill that calls out Chinese aggression against India Washington: The US Congress has officially passed the USD 740 billion defence policy bill, which among other things include calling out Chinese aggression against India along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). By Lalit K Jha FGN3 US-GANDHI-STATUE Desecration of Mahatma Gandhi's statue appalling: White House Press Secy Washington: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has described as ''appalling'' the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi's statue outside the Indian embassy here and said his reputation should be respected, especially in the US capital. By Lalit K Jha FGN18 NASA-INDIAN-SPACEX Indian-American Raja Chari among 3 astronauts selected by NASA for SpaceX Crew-3 mission Washington: Indian-American US Air Force Colonel Raja Chari has been selected as the Commander of the SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) by NASA and the European Space Agency. By Yoshita Singh FGN21 US-INDIAN-ACCIDENT Indian employee crushed by airplane equipment at Chicago O'Hare Airport New York: A 36-year old Indian man working at the Chicago O'Hare International Airport died after being crushed by airplane equipment. By Yoshita Singh FGN23 PAK-AFGHAN-DELEGATION Afghan-Taliban delegation arrives in Pakistan to push forward peace process Islamabad: A high-level Afghan-Taliban delegation arrived here on Wednesday to hold talks with the top Pakistani leadership as part of efforts to push forward the reconciliation process, amid growing incidents of violence in Afghanistan. By Sajjad Hussain FGN17 TRUMP-LITIGATION Trump still involved in ongoing litigation related to presidential polls: White House official Washington: US President Donald Trump is still involved in ongoing litigation related to the November 3 presidential election, according to a top White House official. By Lalit K Jha

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Latest News

MPEDA launches multilingual call centre for acquafarmers

In a first of its kind initiative, the Marine Products Export Development Authority MPEDA on Wednesday launched a multilingual call centre helpline number 1800-425-4648 for acquafarmers at Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh to address technical c...

Spurs have got dangerous attacking players: Neco Williams

Ahead of their Premier League clash, Liverpools Neco Williams said Tottenham has got dangerous attacking players and in order to contain the threat, his side will have to be at their best. Spurs have got dangerous attacking players in their...

It is expected the drains in Najafgarh would be cleaned and maintained properly: HC to AAP govt

The Delhi High Court has directed the AAP government to ensure the drains in Najafgarh here are cleaned and maintained properly so that no water logging takes place there. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued ...

India, UK to set up joint task force for mutual recognition of academic qualifications: Nishank

India and the UK on Wednesday agreed to set up a joint task force consisting of designated higher education organisations from both the countries to work towards mutual recognition of academic qualifications, Union Education Minister Ramesh...
