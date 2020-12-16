Left Menu
Chain of events indicates Suvendu Adhikari would join BJP, says Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday hit out at Trinamool Congress saying there is no respect for people in the party and that "chain of events" points to Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari joining the BJP.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh talking to media on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday hit out at Trinamool Congress saying there is no respect for people in the party and that "chain of events" points to Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari joining the BJP. His remarks came hours after Adhikari tendered his resignation as MLA to the Speaker. He had earlier resigned as a minister in the Trinamool Congress government.

Ghosh said it was bound to happen. "Many MLAs left TMC earlier too and joined our party. There is no democracy or respect for people in TMC. Those who want to join in the change in Bengal and contribute to its development are leaving TMC and joining us." Ghosh told ANI. Asked about the speculation of Suvendu Adhikari joining BJP during Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to West Bengal this week, Ghosh said, "there are rumours and people are also hoping for the same".

"Chain of events is heading towards that. We are waiting. It is up to him to decide what does he want to do," he said. West Bengal will go the polls next year and BJP is making efforts to come to power in the state. (ANI)

