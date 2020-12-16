Nitish telephones Manjhi hit by COVID; enquires about his health

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday thanked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who telephoned him to enquire about his well-being after he tested positive for COVID-19. Manjhi also thanked health minister Mangal Pandey and leader of opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav for wishing him a speedy recovery.

Manjhis party HAM had on Monday stated in a release that the septuagenarian party supremo tested positive for coronavirus. Following this, the party office, which has been set up at the Strand Road bungalow allotted to Manjhi in his capacity as an ex-CM, is closed for a week.

HAM, a partner of the ruling NDA in the state, has also deferred its national executive meeting scheduled for December 18. ''Bihar Chief Minister @NitishKumar jee telephoned me to enquire about my health and wished for speedy recovery. I thank to the Chief Minister,'' Manjhi said in a tweet.

Manjhi also expressed his gratitude towards Mangal Pandey and said that the health department under his leadership is doing exemplary work during coronavirus pandemic. HAM (S) chief also thanked Tejashwi for enquiring about his health and tweeted tersely ''thank you, son like Bihars youth leader.'' PTI AR SNS SNS