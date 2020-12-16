Most of SP workers are farmers: Akhilesh Yadav

Amid the farmers' agitation against the three central farm laws, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday claimed that most of the SP workers are farmers

''The BJP government has sent not only SP workers to jail, but has also arrested farmers as most of the SP workers are farmers,” Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi

“In SP's struggle, farmers, labourers, women, youths, small traders and businessmen are with it, as the farm laws are impacting everyone,'' he added.