Left Menu
Development News Edition

Most of SP workers are farmers: Akhilesh Yadav

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-12-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 18:35 IST
Most of SP workers are farmers: Akhilesh Yadav

Amid the farmers' agitation against the three central farm laws, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday claimed that most of the SP workers are farmers

''The BJP government has sent not only SP workers to jail, but has also arrested farmers as most of the SP workers are farmers,” Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi

“In SP's struggle, farmers, labourers, women, youths, small traders and businessmen are with it, as the farm laws are impacting everyone,'' he added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Temperature below freezing point in HP's Manali, Dalhousie

The weather remained dry in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours, even as Manali, Dalhousie, Keylong and Kalpa in the state shivered at sub-zero temperatures, the Meteorological MeT Department here said on Wednesday. The minimum temperatur...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. retail sales decline further as COVID-19, lack of additional fiscal stimulus weigh

U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in November, likely weighed down by raging new COVID-19 infections and decreasing household income, adding to growing signs of a slowdown in the economys recovery from the pandemic recession.The sec...

Polish medics could receive coronavirus vaccine this month

Medical staff in Poland could start being vaccinated against COVID-19 this month, the prime ministers top aide, Michal Dworczyk, said on Wednesday.The European Medicines Agency EMA, which is set to speed up its approval process, said an exp...

Raigad court takes cognizance of charge-sheet against Arnab

A court in Raigad district on Wednesday took cognizance of a charge-sheet filed against television journalist Arnab Goswami and two others in an abetment of suicide case and asked the trio to appear before it on January 7. Earlier this mont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020