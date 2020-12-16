Left Menu
Cong launches "thanks jawan" campaign

The Uttarakhand Congress on Wednesday launched a Thanks Jawan campaign during which people of the state will visit soldiers families and express their gratitude to them.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-12-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 20:53 IST
The Uttarakhand Congress on Wednesday launched a ''Thanks Jawan'' campaign during which people of the state will visit soldiers’ families and express their gratitude to them. Launching the campaign here, Pradesh Congress president Pritam Singh said he would tour all districts of the state and meet the families of the jawans of Indian Army and central paramilitary forces.

Alleging that the jawans and their kin have only been exploited under the present dispensation, Singh said being a citizen of the state, he would go to them to know about their problems first hand. ''I will myself visit the homes of jawans guarding the country's frontiers and take appropriate steps to solve their problems after talking to their kin,'' he said. Singh said whenever the country was in trouble, the youths of Uttarakhand were seen in the forefront to face the enemy without caring for their own lives. A total of 1,343 bravery medals have come to the state since Independence including one Paramvir Chakra, six Ashok Chakras, 13 Mahaveer Chakras and 32 Kirti Chakras, the PCC president said. Singh also shared a WhatsApp number with the kin of soldiers asking them not to hesitate in telling him about any of their problems.

