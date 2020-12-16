Rahul Gandhi, Congress MPs walk out of meeting of parliamentary panel on defence

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other party MPs on Wednesday staged a walkout from the meeting of the parliamentary committee on defence alleging that parliament panel's time was being wasted in discussing uniform of armed forces instead of how to better equip them, sources said. The agenda of the meeting was a briefing by the representatives of the Ministry of Defence on 'An introduction to the rank structure of the defence forces including their uniforms, stars and badges' and 'Review of working of cantonment boards'.

Sources said the chairman of the standing committee Jual Oram and BJP members wanted a discussion on the agenda of the meeting but were opposed by Rahul Gandhi and Congress MPs Rajeev Satav and Revanth Reddy besides and Shivsena MP Sanjay Raut. Sources said Gandhi sought to raise the tensions with China in eastern Ladakh and better equipping the soldiers on the border. He and other Congress MPs are learnt to have said that the matters of uniform should be left to the defence personnel.

The sources said Raut and Satav also sought to raise the border tensions with China and demanded a discussion on it. (ANI)