Impose Prez rule in Bengal to ensure free polls: Vijayvargiya

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday demanded the imposition of President's rule in West Bengal to ensure free and fair assembly elections in the Trinamool Congress-ruled state. The comments of Vijayvargiya, in-charge of party affairs in West Bengal, came a week after the attack on the convoy of BJP president JP Nadda at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district.

Assembly elections in West Bengal, where the BJP made big gains in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, are due in the first half of 2021. Talking to reporters here, Vijayvargiya said, ''If the process of the next assembly polls is conducted in West Bengal when the Trinamool Congress is in power, then these elections will be held under the shadow of terror and people will not be able to vote fearlessly.'' ''Our first demand in these circumstances is to impose President's rule in West Bengal. If President's rule is not imposed there, the Election Commission should take responsibility to provide fear-free environment to voters,'' the BJP leader said.

Vijayvargiya said if the West Bengal Police and other state government employees are part of the election process, then there would be no free and fair polls. Therefore, central security forces and Union government employees should be deployed for election-related duties, he said.

''The BJPs strong presence in West Bengal has eroded the Trinamool Congress's support base. So, out of desperation, the ruling party wants to spread terror in the state,'' Vijayvargiya alleged. The BJP general secretary referred to the attack on Nadda's convoy and said, ''Five of our cadres have been killed in the last eight days in West Bengal. Attacks on our cadres are taking place every day at four-five places.

Nadda's convoy was attacked on December 10 when he was going to address a meeting of BJP workers, leaving several people injured. The BJP chief escaped unhurt as he was travelling in a bullet-proof car. Following the incident, the Union Home Ministry has increased the security of Vijayvargiya and directed to provide him bulletproof car during his West Bengal tours.

