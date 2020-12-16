Shivraj attacks Congress, asks on what grounds Rahul protesting against farm laws

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday once again attacked Congress for supporting the ongoing farmer protests in the country. While speaking at a Kisan Sammelan in the Rewa district of the state, Chouhan questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's knowledge about agriculture.

"On what ground is Rahul Gandhi protesting against farm law? Does he understand anything about farmers? Does he know what farming is? Can he even tell the correct orientation to sow a corn plant?" asked the Chief Minister. He further attacked the former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Congress leader Digvijay Singh and said that instead of fasting to support farmers, the opposition leaders should fast to repent their sins.

"I have heard that Digvijay and Kamal Nath are about to fast, that too for the injustice done to the farmers... Oh, you have sinned, repent, stay hungry but to repent," Chouhan added. The Chief Minister further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the biggest well-wisher of farmers in the country. (ANI)