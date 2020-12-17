Left Menu
Development News Edition

Body of BJP worker reaches home 9 days after his death during protest march

She said that the party is with such families in their difficult times.Clashes had broken out between BJP activists and the police in Siliguri on December 7 during a rally, leading to the death of Roy and the saffron party alleged that policemen killed him.

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 17-12-2020 00:26 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 00:26 IST
Body of BJP worker reaches home 9 days after his death during protest march

Nine days after his death during a protest march of the BJP in Siliguri, the body of party worker Ulen Roy was brought home in Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday. Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri visited Roys home at Gajaldoba village where his body was buried.

Paying her last respect to Roy, Chaudhuri alleged that BJP activists were being killed in West Bengal and police personnel were being used in such killings. She said that the party is with such families in their difficult times.

Clashes had broken out between BJP activists and the police in Siliguri on December 7 during a rally, leading to the death of Roy and the saffron party alleged that policemen killed him. After postmortem examination, the police said that he died of shotgun injuries and the force does not use such a weapon. Roy's family moved the court seeking a second autopsy but it was not allowed. His last rites were delayed due to the legal battle.

His body was kept at the morgue of the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital from where it was taken to Gajaldoba on Wednesday. The BJP observed a 12-hour bandh in north Bengal on December 8 in protest against the killing of Roy and alleged police brutalities at the rally.

TRENDING

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 5-Fed vows to buy bonds until it sees 'substantial progress' in economic recovery

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday promised to keep funneling cash into financial markets further into the future to fight the recession, even as policymakers outlook for next year improved following initial rollout of a coronavirus vaccine. ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mixed as COVID-19 concerns overshadow stimulus hopes

Global stock indexes were mixed on Wednesday as hopes over U.S. coronavirus relief and Brexit deals were offset by increasing concerns over the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Weaker-than-expected retail sales data in the United S...

Alaskan health worker stable after allergic reaction to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

An Alaskan health worker who had a serious allergic reaction after getting Pfizer Incs coronavirus vaccine was now stable, public health authorities said on Wednesday.The adverse reaction in the person, minutes after taking the Pfizer shot ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rises as investors await stimulus deal

Wall Street rose on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high as investors awaited a potential fiscal economic stimulus package and after the Federal Reserve repeated a pledge to keep its benchmark interest rate near zero.The SP 500 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020