Body of BJP worker reaches home 9 days after his death during protest march

Nine days after his death during a protest march of the BJP in Siliguri, the body of party worker Ulen Roy was brought home in Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday. Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri visited Roys home at Gajaldoba village where his body was buried.

Paying her last respect to Roy, Chaudhuri alleged that BJP activists were being killed in West Bengal and police personnel were being used in such killings. She said that the party is with such families in their difficult times.

Clashes had broken out between BJP activists and the police in Siliguri on December 7 during a rally, leading to the death of Roy and the saffron party alleged that policemen killed him. After postmortem examination, the police said that he died of shotgun injuries and the force does not use such a weapon. Roy's family moved the court seeking a second autopsy but it was not allowed. His last rites were delayed due to the legal battle.

His body was kept at the morgue of the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital from where it was taken to Gajaldoba on Wednesday. The BJP observed a 12-hour bandh in north Bengal on December 8 in protest against the killing of Roy and alleged police brutalities at the rally.