NCW team visits Bengal frequently for political reasons: Minister

As West Bengal is ruled by the Trinamool Congress, representatives of the National Commission for Women visit the state frequently despite a better record regarding crimes against women, minister Sashi Panja said on Wednesday. Addressing the press at the Trinamool Bhavan, the minister of Child Development and Social Welfare said crimes against women went down by 21 per cent in West Bengal between 2014 and 2020, while it increased by 56 per cent in Uttar Pradesh.

''Crimes against women is 178 (per lakh) in Assam, 110 (per lakh) in Rajasthan, 108 in Haryana, while it is 64 in West Bengal,'' she said, quoting National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data. ''Still NCW delegation doesn't go to these states. It only visits Bengal. The reason is obvious, for political reasons,'' she said.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma recently visited the city and claimed crimes against women were rising alarmingly in West Bengal. Claiming that the BJP has never given due representation to women in the Lok Sabha, she said, ''The BJP has been delaying passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament on purpose.'' PTI SUS SOM SOM