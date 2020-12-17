Ugandan leader hands son command of elite military unit ahead of poll

Uganda's long-ruling President Yoweri Musevni on Wednesday appointed his son, a general in the military, to head the country's special forces, a move some critics said signalled a possible escalation of opposition harassment. The east African country is due to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on Jan. 14.

Museveni, who is 76 and is seeking to extend his rule to 40 years, is facing a stiff challenge from Bobi Wine, a 38-year-old pop star and lawmaker whose real name is Robert Kyagulayi. A security crackdown on Wine's supporters has already left scores dead and hundreds detained.

Lieutenant General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has been appointed commander of the Special Forces Command (SFC) a statement from the military said. SFC is an elite military unit charged with protecting the president and various other special tasks. Muhoozi previously commanded the unit but stepped down in 2017 and became a presidential adviser.

The opposition has long accused Museveni of favouring SFC forces over regular troops. Government officials have denied such accusations. In 2017 SFC soldiers forcefully ejected from Uganda's parliament lawmakers who were opposed to plans to amend the constitution to allow Museveni to extend his rule.

Kizza Besigye, a popular opposition figure who has unsuccessfully stood against Museveni four times, said Muhoozi's reappointment was aimed at defending his father's hold on power. "The situation for change activists promises to get much worse... We must soldier on till freedom abounds," he said in a Facebook post.