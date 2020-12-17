Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico to raise workers' daily minimum wage by 15% in 2021

In the special economic areas near the border with the United States, where many U.S. companies are based, the minimum salary will rise to 213.39 pesos from 185.56 pesos. Lopez Obrador has insisted by international standards Mexican wages remain extremely low.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 10:40 IST
Mexico to raise workers' daily minimum wage by 15% in 2021

Mexico is to hike the daily minimum wage for workers by 15% next year, in a move that is likely to stoke fears of inflation after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government delivered a 20% rise in the minimum salary this year.

Leftist leader Lopez Obrador, who has vowed to prioritize the poor in a country with huge wealth disparity, has said the previous minimum salaries were shameful. He has sought to reverse a decades-long slide in workers' purchasing power that left many Mexicans impoverished. But the low wages also attracted foreign companies, especially from the United States and Canada.

Some business groups have been uneasy about the prospect another hefty salary hike and warned it could lead to adverse consequences, including an increase in unemployment. "I fear (the salary rise) will result in the loss of formal jobs," Alonso Cervera, a Credit Suisse economist focused on Latin America, said on Twitter.

Mexico's National Minimum Wage Commission (CONASAMI) on Wednesday approved by majority vote an increase in the daily minimum salary to 141.70 pesos ($7.15) from 123.22 pesos currently. In the special economic areas near the border with the United States, where many U.S. companies are based, the minimum salary will rise to 213.39 pesos from 185.56 pesos.

Lopez Obrador has insisted by international standards Mexican wages remain extremely low. Globally, after the latest rise Mexico will rank 76 out of 135 in wages, according to the Mexican government.

The U.S. federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, who is due to take office in January, has pledged to try and lift salaries to $15 per hour. By next year the minimum Mexican salary will have risen 60% since Lopez Obrador took office in 2018, when the minimum salaries stood at 88.36 pesos.

In a statement, the government said recent rises have allowed workers' purchasing power to recover while "reducing income inequality in relation to women and strengthening the domestic market, without affecting inflation and employment." ($1 = 19.8320 Mexican pesos)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Family behind Purdue Pharma to face congressional scrutiny

Members of the family who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma are scheduled to make a rare appearance Thursday in a public forum, answering questions from a congressional panel about their role in the nations long-running opioid addiction cri...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high as investors await stimulus

Wall Street rose on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq closing at a record high as investors awaited a potential fiscal economic stimulus package and after the Federal Reserve repeated a pledge to keep its benchmark interest rate near zero.Stocks t...

Interior chief latest official to test positive for virus

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt has tested positive for the coronavirus, an agency spokesman said. Bernhardts test results Wednesday make him the latest administration official, including President Donald Trump, to test positive for the ...

Brazil's COVID-19 cases surge past 7 million

Brazils number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surged past 7 million on Wednesday, with an all-time high of more than 70,000 cases, according to the health ministrys daily bulletin. The total remains the worlds third highest, according to a tal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020