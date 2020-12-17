Left Menu
Former BJP MP Satya Deo Singh passes away

Former BJP MP Satya Deo Singh passed away at a hospital in Gurugram, last night.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 17-12-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 11:17 IST
Former BJP MP Satya Deo Singh (Image Source: Lok Sabha website) . Image Credit: ANI

Former BJP MP Satya Deo Singh passed away at a hospital in Gurugram, last night. Singh died at the age of 75 at a private hospital in Gurugram.

He was elected as a Lok Sabha member thrice. He was elected from Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur constituency. He was the national president of the Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) from 1980 to 85. He had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and had recovered from the infection. (ANI)

