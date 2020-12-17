Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak PM Khan reiterates support to Afghan peace process

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has spoken to Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and reiterated his support to the Afghan-led and owned peace process in the war-torn country. He told President Ghani that the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process was critical for regional stability.Khan said the latest visit by the TPC delegation to Pakistan would further the talks.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 17-12-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 14:16 IST
Pak PM Khan reiterates support to Afghan peace process

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has spoken to Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and reiterated his support to the Afghan-led and owned peace process in the war-torn country. The two leaders spoke on Wednesday as the Doha-based Taliban’s Political Commission (TPC) arrived in Islamabad on a three-day visit and met Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. The group is scheduled to meet the prime minister Khan during the visit.

The Pakistan Prime Minister's office said Khan welcomed the recent progress in the intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha, underlining that Pakistan’s outreach to all Afghan stakeholders was part of its efforts to ensure progress towards an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement. He told President Ghani that the ''Afghan-led and Afghan-owned'' peace process was critical for regional stability.

Khan said the latest visit by the TPC delegation to Pakistan would further the talks. The prime minister urged all Afghan parties to actively reduce violence in the country. The leaders agreed to continue their engagement for supporting the peace process and enhancing bilateral cooperation, the Prime Minister's office said.

Last month, Khan made his maiden visit to Kabul and held talks with Ghani and other leaders..

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccinations to start across EU from Dec. 27, Germany says

All European Union member states plan to start vaccinations against COVID-19 from Dec. 27, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday.In Germany we will start, if the approval comes as planned, on Dec. 27. The other countries in the...

Emerson Opens New Integrated Manufacturing Centre in Maharashtra

New facility enhances Emerson footprint in India, drives global growth opportunities Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Building on its commitment to expand operations in India, global technology and software company Emerson NY...

Zambia president calls for bigger state role in mines

Zambian President Edgar Lungu said on Thursday the state must own a majority stake in selected mines to benefit the country beyond taxes, while also allowing private investors to operate in the sector.Zambia had been wrestling with growing ...

PSLV-C50 carrying communication satellite CMS-01 lifts off

Sriharikota...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020