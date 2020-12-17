Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-American Pentagon official Kash Patel sues CNN, seeks USD 50 mn for defamation

The CNN articles described Patel, who was previously a top aide to Republican Representative from California, Devin Nunes, as a pro-Trump conspiracy theorist, the report said...publication of the defamatory statements is part of a general pattern of retaliation and discrimination against Kash a larger conspiracy undertaken between 2018 and the present to discredit Kash through the publication of false statements and the promotion of unfounded left-wing political narratives, his attorney Steven S Biss said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 15:16 IST
Indian-American Pentagon official Kash Patel sues CNN, seeks USD 50 mn for defamation
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Kash Patel, the highest-ranking Indian-American in the Pentagon, has filed a USD 50 million lawsuit against CNN and several of its top reporters for allegedly defaming him by publishing a series of ''false and defamatory statements". Patel, currently the Chief of Staff to Acting US Defence Secretary Christopher Miller, filed the lawsuit in a Virginia court against CNN and several CNN reporters on Friday, according to Fox News.

In his lawsuit, Patel, who previously served in the White House before being moved to the Pentagon, alleged that CNN between November 24 and December 4 published a series of articles that "contain a series of false and defamatory statements" about him, according to the complaint reported by Fox News. The CNN articles described Patel, who was previously a top aide to Republican Representative from California, Devin Nunes, as a pro-Trump conspiracy theorist, the report said.

"..publication of the defamatory statements is part of a general pattern of retaliation and discrimination against Kash… a larger conspiracy undertaken between 2018 and the present to discredit Kash through the publication of false statements and the promotion of unfounded left-wing political narratives," his attorney Steven S Biss said. Patel "uncovered many inconvenient facts undermining the fake political narrative about collusion between members of the Trump campaign and Russians when he was counsel for Nunes, then-chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence," Biss said.

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment, Fox News said. New York-born Patel has his roots in Gujarat. His parents are from East Africa – mother from Tanzania and father from Uganda. They came to the US from Canada in 1970.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccinations to start across EU from Dec. 27, Germany says

All European Union member states plan to start vaccinations against COVID-19 from Dec. 27, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday.In Germany we will start, if the approval comes as planned, on Dec. 27. The other countries in the...

Emerson Opens New Integrated Manufacturing Centre in Maharashtra

New facility enhances Emerson footprint in India, drives global growth opportunities Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Building on its commitment to expand operations in India, global technology and software company Emerson NY...

Zambia president calls for bigger state role in mines

Zambian President Edgar Lungu said on Thursday the state must own a majority stake in selected mines to benefit the country beyond taxes, while also allowing private investors to operate in the sector.Zambia had been wrestling with growing ...

PSLV-C50 carrying communication satellite CMS-01 lifts off

Sriharikota...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020