Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP leader CT Ravi tells protesting farmers to stop threatening elected govt

CT Ravi, the national general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party and former Karnataka cabinet minister, slammed opponents of the farm laws on Twitter on Thursday, saying that only a small percentage of people were opposing the legislation.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-12-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:11 IST
BJP leader CT Ravi tells protesting farmers to stop threatening elected govt
BJP leader C. T. Ravi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

CT Ravi, the national general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party and former Karnataka cabinet minister, slammed opponents of the farm laws on Twitter on Thursday, saying that only a small percentage of people were opposing the legislation. Ravi said, "Dear opponents of farm laws, only a small percentage of people are opposing the farm laws enacted by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There are crores of real farmers who are benefiting from them and they have every right to talk to their PM. Stop threatening a democratically elected government."

Another BJP leader from Karnataka and state cabinet minister Prabhu Chauhan on Wednesday alleged that those who were protesting at the border of the national capital were not farmers but Congress workers. He said, "Farmers do not protest like this and they prefer working on their land. The Narendra Modi government is working for the betterment of farmers, but the Congress is misguiding them." Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

So far the central government has held several rounds of talks with farmers' organisations including a meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 medals assured for India at boxing WC; positive COVID case in contingent also detected

India were assured of medals without a single blow being exchanged at boxings World Cup in Cologne, Germany after four pugilists found themselves in semifinals when draws were unveiled on Thursday even as a positive COVID-19 case among the ...

India launches latest communication satellite CMS-01 on board PSLV-C50

India successfully launched its latest communication satellite CMS-01 on board its Polar rocket from the spaceport here on Thursday, the second and last launch this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ISROs trusted polar satellite launch vehic...

HC declines plea for providing aid, security and treatment to proesting farmers at Delhi borders

The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea seeking aid, security and treatment of the farmers protesting on the borders of the national capital, saying a similar issue was before the Supreme Court. A bench of Chief Justic...

Centre fires another missive seeking 3 Bengal IPS officers, Mamata says move unconstitutional

The Centre Thursday shot off a fresh letter to the West Bengal government to immediately relieve its three IPS officers for central deputation, provoking a combative Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to brand the move as unconstitutional and u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020