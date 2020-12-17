BJP leader CT Ravi tells protesting farmers to stop threatening elected govt

CT Ravi, the national general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party and former Karnataka cabinet minister, slammed opponents of the farm laws on Twitter on Thursday, saying that only a small percentage of people were opposing the legislation. Ravi said, "Dear opponents of farm laws, only a small percentage of people are opposing the farm laws enacted by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There are crores of real farmers who are benefiting from them and they have every right to talk to their PM. Stop threatening a democratically elected government."

Another BJP leader from Karnataka and state cabinet minister Prabhu Chauhan on Wednesday alleged that those who were protesting at the border of the national capital were not farmers but Congress workers. He said, "Farmers do not protest like this and they prefer working on their land. The Narendra Modi government is working for the betterment of farmers, but the Congress is misguiding them." Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

So far the central government has held several rounds of talks with farmers' organisations including a meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances. (ANI)