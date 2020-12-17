Left Menu
Bengal governor urges CM for steps to allay Adhikari's fear

The governor also said that it was high time that the long overdue interaction between him and the chief minister takes place.Called upon MamataOfficial to take urgent measures on representation from Former Minister Suvendu Adhikari, apprehending false implication in criminal cases out of political motivation and vendetta, the governor said in the letter.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-12-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:45 IST
A day after former West Bengal minister Suvendu Adhikari sought his intervention to dissuade the state police from implicating him (Adhikari) in false criminal cases, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take urgent measures to allay the apprehension of her one-time associate. Adhikari had resigned from the state assembly on Wednesday and gave up his portfolios in the Mamata Banerjee government on November 27.

The constitutional head of the state expressed his views on Twitter on Thursday attaching a copy of his letter to the chief minister. The governor also said that it was ''high time'' that the ''long overdue'' interaction between him and the chief minister takes place.

''Called upon @MamataOfficial to take urgent measures on representation from Former Minister Suvendu Adhikari, apprehending false implication in criminal cases out of political motivation and vendetta,'' the governor said in the letter. ''Please take urgent note and all expected measures on the representation (enclosed) to me from former minister Suvendu Adhikari seeking my intervention so that police and administration apparatus in the State is dissuaded from implicating him and his associate followers in criminal cases out of political motivation and vendetta.

''Such apprehensions, emanating from your one time associate for long, call for retrospective reflections and correctional therapy to uphold constitutional values and rule of law,'' he wrote in the letter. On Thursday, Adhikari also resigned from the primary membership of the Trinamool Congress.

The governor has been at loggerheads with the Trinamool Congress government soon after taking up office in July 2019 and had expressed his views a number of times on the micro-blogging site. Iterating his pleas for a politically neutral administration and police force, the governor mentioned in the letter, ''I find it incomprehensible that inspite of my specific request to signal police and administration to be ''politically neutral'' there has been no affirmative step at your end or by Chief Secretary and DGP.

''This is virtual conceding governance on 'police crutches' and 'political stance' of police and administration. You will agree that 'political bonhomie' with the ruling party or dispensation cannot be essential requisite for enjoying liberty and human rights. We in state are indeed faced with the grim scenario imperilling democracy.'' He continued, ''It is imperative that we jointly need to dispel impressions of people in the state that free, fair polls shun of violence will be elusive even this time.

''High time our long overdue interaction takes place now without any further delay. I hope to be favoured with an update of affirmative steps taken at your end in this behalf, as also on the representation of former minister Suvendu Adhikari.'' In another tweet Dhankhar said, ''Undoubtedly politically inspired implication @WBPolice @KolkataPolice of opponents in criminal cases is unconstitutional as also crime. Allegations of such implications @MamataOfficial need to be in sharp focus, micro-managed to dispel any perception to the contrary''.

