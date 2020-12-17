Left Menu
Opposition misleading farmers over agriculture laws: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Thursday alleged that the Opposition parties are misleading farmers on the Centres agriculture laws and said the government will ensure that they get remunerative price of their produce.

17-12-2020
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Thursday alleged that the Opposition parties are ''misleading'' farmers on the Centre’s agriculture laws and said the government will ensure that they get remunerative price of their produce. The chief minister alleged that the “demoralised” opposition is misleading farmers by telling lies and “conspiring” against farmers' interests. “They are creating confusion among farmers. The 'mandis' (markets) will not be shut. No one will be allowed to grab land of farmers,'' the CM said addressing a ''Kisan Sammelan'' here. The CM said when the opposition starts working on the basis of caste, creed and religion, then it is the duty of the government to make people aware about the truth. “The Centre and the state government are working in the interest of farmers, villagers and the poor under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government will ensure that farmers get their dues and their income increases,'' he said. The CM claimed that under the previous SP and BSP regimes in the state, several sugar mills were shut. ''We have paid sugarcane dues of Rs 1.15 lakh crore to farmers,” he claimed, adding that some people are ''worried'' as the government will increase the minimum support price (MSP) of crops after competition will rise due to the entry of private players. ''The government is bringing a new policy on biofuels in the interest of farmers. We are connecting the mandis with technology while the rumours are being spread that these will be closed,'' he added.

According to Adityanath, his government waived loans of around 86 lakh farmers, which amounted to around Rs 36,000 crore. Everyone has seen how Rs 22,000 crore was transferred to the accounts of farmers in UP, he said. He also claimed that the government procured record wheat and paddy.

While inaugurating over 100 projects worth Rs 972 crore in Bareilly, Adityanath said the opposition was troubled over the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. ''Now, as the construction of the temple has started, the opposition has been left with no issue,” he said. He also flayed the Congress for granting a special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Independent Charge), Santosh Gangwar; UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and other leaders also addressed the ''Kisan Sammelan''. The BJP had started ''Kisan Sammelans'' in the state on Monday and these will continue till Friday.

