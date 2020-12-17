Karnataka Minister flays Congress for chaos in council

Mangaluru, Dec 17 (PTI): Karnataka Fisheries Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary on Thursday criticised the Congress for creating chaos in the state legislative council. Addressing reporters at Udupi, 55 kms from here, he accused the Congress leadership of politicising an issue and not following democratic decorum in the council.

Leaders of the Congress were responsible for the trouble in the council on Tuesday before a no-confidence motion was moved against the chairman K Pratapchandra Shetty, he said. He said in the past when the Congress had moved a no- trust motion against the then chairman D H Shankaramurthy of the BJP, he had left the chair and asked the deputy chairman to conduct the proceedings.

Poojary said the Congress has restrained Shetty from facing the debate on the no-confidence motion. BJP has now requested the Governor Vajubhai Vala seeking permission for a vote on the no-trust motion, he said.

On the cow slaughter prevention Bill, he said the Lower House has passed it and the government would implement it through an ordinance. Pandemonium had broken out at the council on Tuesday as Deputy Chairman S L Dharme Gowda had literally pulled down from the Chairman's seat and the House was adjourned sine die without having taken up any business.

After adjourned sine die originally on December 10, the council had been vonvened for a day by the government, accusing Shetty of having abruptly adjourned the session. Though the no-confidence motion against Shetty moved by the BJP members had not found mention in the day's agenda, as the Chairman had rejected it citing procedural lapses, the ruling party members had been insisting that it be taken up.

As the House had met for the day, Gowda occupied the Chairman's seat. This hadangered the Congress MLCs who rushed to the chair demanding that he vacate it, following which BJP and JD(S) members came to Shetty's protection. Separately, few Congress members had been seen forcefully opening the door through which the Chairman enters the House, accusing the ruling side of having shut it with an intention not to allow Shetty to enter the House.

Congress members had accused the government of trying to start the proceedings even before the Chairman could come, with the help of Gowda with an intention to take up the no- confidence motion against Shetty, which had been rejected by him. Some Congress members, including M Narayanaswamy, had been seen forcefully pulling down the Deputy Chairman from the chair.

Several members and marshals of the council had also allegedly manhandled in the melee, even as the Congress managed to make one of its members occupy the chair. Several BJP and JD(S) MLCs objected to this and questioned whether the person occupying the Chair was among the panel members who could sit on it.

After some time, Shetty entered the House and went up to the chair even as Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan tried to obstruct him from occupying it. Shetty then announced that the House was adjourned sine die.

Leader of opposition in the Council S R Patil alleged that the Deputy Chairman had occupied the chair against the rules and procedures and it was against the constitution. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, accusing the Congress of unruly behaviour in the House, had said the government would soon announce its next course of action.