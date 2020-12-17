Left Menu
Odisha CM writes to Centre for revision of EPF pension

I would like to draw your kind attention to the plight of around 1.62 lakh EPF pensioners all across my state, who with a paltry monthly pension after their retirement are facing much hardships in their advanced age.Time and again these EPS-95 Pensioners Associations are putting forth their grievances for revision of minimum pension by the Government of India and giving their memorandum also at the state level for redressing their cause, Patnaik mentioned in the letter.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-12-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 18:47 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday wrote a letter to the Centre seeking revision of Employees' Pension Scheme-1995 (EPS-95) which will benefit at least 1.62 lakh people in the state. A copy of the letter was released to the media.

The beneficiaries of the Employees' Pension Scheme - 1995, managed by Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), are being given a paltry amount, the chief minister wrote in the letter to Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Labour and Employment. ''I would like to draw your kind attention to the plight of around 1.62 lakh EPF pensioners all across my state, who with a paltry monthly pension after their retirement are facing much hardships in their advanced age.

''Time and again these EPS-95 Pensioners Associations are putting forth their grievances for revision of minimum pension by the Government of India and giving their memorandum also at the state level for redressing their cause,'' Patnaik mentioned in the letter. Noting that the grievance of these pensioners deserves sympathetic consideration, Patnaik said, they had contributed to nation building at their prime age.

''And now they should be protected by the state with reasonable financial and social security. This can be ensured by re-casting their pension structure for which they have been pursuing at every level. ''In this connection, they are also citing a recommendation by the Petition Committee under the Chairmanship of Bhagat Singh Koshyari, MP, Rajya Sabha in 2013 for enhancement of the monthly pension of EPS-95 pensioners, which they understand, is pending at the Government of India level for consideration,'' the letter read.

