HC dismisses pleas by Tiwari and Gupta against summons in defamation case

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the pleas of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and party MLA Vijender Gupta seeking quashing of the summons issued against them in a defamation complaint filed by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Justice Anu Malhotra said that both petitions ''are dismissed''.

The court had reserved judgement in the matter on December 7. The detailed judgement is awaited.

The AAP leader has filed a defamation complaint against the two BJP leaders and others for allegedly levelling corruption charges against him. Both the BJP leaders had challenged the trial court's November 28, 2019 order summoning them and others as accused in the criminal defamation case filed by Sisodia.