Chairman of South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) Col. (R) Diptangshu Chaudhury on Thursday formally tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee. He also resigned as Advisor of the Grievance and Monitoring Cell in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 17-12-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 20:05 IST
Another jolt to TMC, South Bengal Transport Corp chairman Diptangshu Chaudhury resigns
SBSTC Chairman Diptangshu Chaudhury's resignation letter . Image Credit: ANI

Chairman of South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) Col. (R) Diptangshu Chaudhury on Thursday formally tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee. He also resigned as Advisor of the Grievance and Monitoring Cell in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). In his resignation letter, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader thanked Mamata Banerjee for providing him the opportunity to serve the people of the state.

"I do hereby tender my resignation from my office as Chairman South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) and also as Advisor, Monitoring Cell on Programme Implementation of Government Welfare Services in Chief Minister's Office (Grievance & Monitoring Cell). I am also informing the same by email to His Excellency, Governor of West Bengal, being the constitutional head of the state. "I convey my gratitude to you for giving me an opportunity to serve the people of my state which I did with utmost sincerity, dedication and responsibility," wrote Chaudhury.

Chaudhury's resignation follows after rebel TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari quit from the party and the state government. There are speculations that Adhikari, who formally submitted his resignation letter to TMC chief and chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon. Earlier today, TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari resigned as chairman of the administrative board of the Asansol Municipal Corporation and also stepped down as the TMC president of Paschim Bardhaman district.

The political temperature in West Bengal has been soaring with TMC and BJP heading for a pitched battle ahead of the 2021 assembly election. (ANI)

