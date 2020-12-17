Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonia set to hold discussions with Cong top brass, including 'letter writers', this weekend

These include the partys strategy on the government not convening the winter session of Parliament, finalising alliances and its strategy in the poll-bound states of Assam, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the farmers agitation and the holding of the organisational elections.During these deliberations over the weekend, she will also meet some of the prominent members of the letter-writers group, who had written to her demanding an overhaul of the party.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 20:50 IST
Sonia set to hold discussions with Cong top brass, including 'letter writers', this weekend

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is set to meet face-to-face this weekend some of the ''letter writers'' who had written to her seeking an overhaul of the party organisation. Sources said Gandhi has fixed a series of meetings on December 19 and 20 with Congress leaders to decide on key issues concerning the party. These include the party's strategy on the government not convening the winter session of Parliament, finalising alliances and its strategy in the poll-bound states of Assam, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the farmers' agitation and the holding of the organisational elections.

During these deliberations over the weekend, she will also meet some of the prominent members of the ''letter-writers' group'', who had written to her demanding an overhaul of the party. Among them are Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and the deputy leader of the party in the Upper House, Anand Sharma. There are talks that the Congress is likely to hold the AICC session in January to elect a new president, for which the party leadership will discuss and chalk out the plans.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, who lost power in the state after his bete noire Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party and joined the BJP along with several MLAs, is also slated to meet the Congress president and discuss the fallout of the recently-concluded bypolls in the state, in which the Congress failed to make a mark. This is the first time that Gandhi will be meeting Congress leaders face-to-face, months after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. She has been holding virtual meetings ever since, including the crucial CWC meet in which party leaders discussed the ''letter'' by the group of 23 leaders demanding a change in the leadership and an overhaul of the party's organisational structure.

Twenty-three senior leaders of the party had written to Gandhi in August. The sources said the Congress chief will also hold consultations with senior party leaders on the strategy to be adopted in the wake of the government not convening the winter session of Parliament.

Gandhi will also hold deliberations with party leaders from the poll-bound states of Assam, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu and take a call on finalising the electoral alliances in these states. The Congress already has an alliance with the DMK in Tamil Nadu and is likely to go in favour of a tie-up with the Left parties in West Bengal.

The Congress leadership will also discuss the fallout of the farmers' agitation and the strategy to be adopted by the party in this regard, the sources said. The Congress has been supporting the farmers' agitation and demanding a repeal of three recent farm laws..

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: COVID-19 included in health insurance for govt employees

COVID-19 has been included in the list of diseases covered under the Maharashtra governments health insurance for its employees. The announcement was made by health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday.The state today decided to provide medical...

Oxford says vaccine has good immune response with two-dose regime

Oxfords COVID-19 vaccine candidate has a better immune response when a two full-dose regime is used rather than a full-dose followed by a half-dose booster, the university said on Thursday.The vaccine candidate, which has been licensed to A...

Trump says he is not involved in potential prosecution of Biden's son Hunter

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he had nothing to do with any potential prosecution of President-elect Joe Bidens son, Hunter, who has disclosed that his taxes are being investigated by a federal prosecutor in Delaware. Trump w...

Swiss court rejects Russia's appeal against Olympic doping ban but halves its length

A Swiss court on Thursday upheld doping sanctions that will prevent Russian athletes from competing at major international events under the countrys flag, but halved the period of the ban to two years from four. The ruling will leave Russia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020