Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hold referendum on three capitals move: Chandrababu Naidu dares Jagan

Opposition Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday challenged the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government to conduct a referendum on the three capitals for the state plan and vowed to quit politics if people voted for it.

PTI | Amaravat | Updated: 17-12-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 21:34 IST
Hold referendum on three capitals move: Chandrababu Naidu dares Jagan

Opposition Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday challenged the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government to conduct a referendum on the three capitals for the state plan and vowed to quit politics if people voted for it. He demanded that the Chief Minister apologise to the people and withdraw the move to relocate the state capital in deference to the wishes of six crore people of the state.

Naidu addressed a massive rally ''Amaravati Janabheri'' at Rayapudi village here to mark the first anniversary of the farmers' struggle for retaining Amaravati as the state capital. Meanwhile, the TDP alleged that several of its leaders and those of other opposition were placed under ''house-arrest'' across the state to prevent them from participating in the rally.

It was on this day last year that the Chief Minister came up with the idea of having three capitals for the state, on the lines of South Africa. Subsequently, his government passed a legislation naming Visakhapatnam as the Executive Capital and Kurnool as the Judicial Capital while retaining Amaravati as the Legislative Capital.

The matter is now sub-judice as the farmers who had given up over 33,000 acres of their fertile lands for the development of Amaravati city, moved the Andhra Pradesh High Court opposing the relocation of the state capital. Since December 17 last, the local farmers, with the support of political parties and other organisations, have been conducting a peaceful agitation demanding that Amaravati be retained as the state capital.

Barring the ruling YSR Congress, all political parties and people's organisations extended support to the agitation and took part in the rally that was held amid severe restrictions by the police. ''No sane person will shift the (state) capital. In case, are you ready for a referendum on the issue? I will permanently quit politics if people back your move,'' Naidu told Jagan Reddy.

He called the YSRC chief one time CM and claimed the latter was sure to bite the dust at the hustings next time. ''People voted Jagan to power after he sought just one chance. But this would be his last chance as he completely betrayed the people. He can't escape the curse of the women,'' the leader of opposition in the assembly said.

Earlier, Naidu went round the bhoomi puja site in Uddandarayanipalem village, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation-stone for the development of Amaravati in October 2015. The TDP supremo then went into the Yagashala, where a yagnam was performed in 2015, and paid obeisance by prostrating.

The opposition party claimed Naidu was initially blocked from visiting the village and allowed only after its leaders lodged a protest with senior police officials. Hundreds of police personnel were posted on all roads in the capital region and even normal traffic was not allowed, particularly towards Mandadam and Velagapudi villages where the state Secretariat is located.

TDP leaders, including former deputy chief minister N China Rajappa, were kept under house-arrest in different districts, the party alleged. Leader of the Opposition in the state Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said the ''house-arrests'' only exposed the ''cowardice'' of the Chief Minister.

All democratic forces should condemn the ''oppressive acts'' of the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime, he said in a statement. BJP state president Somu Veerraju, who extended solidarity with the agitating farmers, asserted in a statement that his party stood for Amaravati as the state capital.

''BJP will undertake a movement for Amaravati as the capital city. We will exert pressure on the state government. The Central government is committed to do everything thats beneficial to the state,'' Veerraju said.

The Congress, which too extended support to the farmers agitation, said Jagan as the then leader of opposition voted for Amaravati as the capital city. ''Even people of Rayalaseema, the region to which Jagan belongs, are opposed to the three capitals idea. He should give it up,'' Congress working president N Thulasi Reddy said.

The Left parties, Jana Sena and other outfits extended support to the Amaravati agitation..

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ready for talks with govt if called, says BKU's Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said that they were ready for further talks with the government on the contentious farm laws if called. If they call us again, we will go. The government wants amendm...

Maha: COVID-19 included in health insurance for govt employees

COVID-19 has been included in the list of diseases covered under the Maharashtra governments health insurance for its employees. The announcement was made by health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday.The state today decided to provide medical...

Oxford says vaccine has good immune response with two-dose regime

Oxfords COVID-19 vaccine candidate has a better immune response when a two full-dose regime is used rather than a full-dose followed by a half-dose booster, the university said on Thursday.The vaccine candidate, which has been licensed to A...

Trump says he is not involved in potential prosecution of Biden's son Hunter

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he had nothing to do with any potential prosecution of President-elect Joe Bidens son, Hunter, who has disclosed that his taxes are being investigated by a federal prosecutor in Delaware. Trump w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020