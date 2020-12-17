Palaniswami slams Big Boss host Kamal Haasan for entering politics
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Thursday slammed Makkal Needhi Maiam chief and actor Kamal Haasan who also hosts reality show Big Boss for entering politics. Speaking at a public meeting in Trichy, Palaniswami raised questions about the moral impact of an actor, who hosts a reality show at the age of 70, entering into politics.
"At the age of 70, he (Kamal Haasan) is hosting Bigg Boss. How will it be if people hosting Bigg Boss would come into politics? His job is to spoil good families. If kids watch that, they will get spoiled. Good families will also get spoiled," said the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Palaniswami's party All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIDMK) was founded by MG Ramachandran who was also an actor turned politician. Later the party was led by late J Jayalalithaa, a former actor, who served six terms as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, Haasan, who kick-started his party's campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls on Sunday, had confirmed about contesting the 2021 elections. He added he will announce the constituency from which he will contest in the coming days. (ANI)
