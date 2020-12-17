Left Menu
Development News Edition

JD(U) throws hat in the ring for West Bengal assembly polls

JDU national general secretary Ghulam Rasool Baliyavi said the partys unit in West Bengal wants to contest at least 75 seats and the number could go up, subject to the approval of the leadership.Elections to the 294-strong West Bengal assembly are likely to be held in a few months and the BJP, which put up a stunning performance in the state in last years Lok Sabha polls, is looking to unseat the ruling Trinamool Congress, headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 17-12-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 23:50 IST
JD(U) throws hat in the ring for West Bengal assembly polls

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) on Thursday asserted that it was looking forward to contesting a substantial number of seats in the West Bengal assembly elections, in which its ally BJP has high stakes. JD(U) national general secretary Ghulam Rasool Baliyavi said the party's unit in West Bengal wants to contest at least 75 seats and the number could go up, subject to the approval of the leadership.

Elections to the 294-strong West Bengal assembly are likely to be held in a few months and the BJP, which put up a stunning performance in the state in last year's Lok Sabha polls, is looking to unseat the ruling Trinamool Congress, headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. ''We have contested assembly elections in West Bengal in the past. We would like to do so this time also. Our party has carried out massive membership drives in districts such as Malda, Murshidabad, Purulia and Bankura,'' Baliyavi said.

He said the party was hopeful of doing well in places which has a high percentage of people hailing from Bihar, and claimed that the good governance of Nitish Kumar has created a buzz in the neighbouring state. The JD(U) has been maintaining that its alliance with the BJP was confined to Bihar. The party has fought in states like Karnataka and Gujarat without a tie-up with the BJP, which is in power. In BJP-rule Arunachal Pradesh, the JD(U) is the main opposition party.

Similarly in Jharkhand, where BJP lost power last year, the JD(U) had contested separately. However, the JD(U) fought the Delhi assembly polls earlier this year in alliance with the BJP.

Replying to a query, Baliyavi said, ''I am of the opinion that the BJP should think in terms of taking Nitish Kumar along. If it chooses otherwise, then every party has the right to expand its own base.'' In the evening, a party delegation from West Bengal met Nitish Kumar at the JD(U)'s state headquarters here. The chief minister, however, claimed the talks were not centred around the assembly polls in the neighbouring state.

''Our party's national executive and national council meets are scheduled here next week. In this connection, delegates from various states have been coming to share their inputs. Those from Bengal were also here but there was nothing more to it as of now,'' Kumar said in reply to questions from reporters. Bablu Mahto, one of the visiting delegates from West Bengal, said the JD(U) unit there saw itself as a part of the NDA and would ideally like to contest, not just the assembly polls but panchayat and municipal elections as well, in alliance with the BJP though a final decision was to be taken by the national leadership.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

North Carolina officer fatally shot outside restaurant

A North Carolina police officer and an armed suspect were killed outside a fast food restaurant during a shootout that also left another officer wounded, police said. The shooting happened late Wednesday night in Concord, a city just northe...

Biden picks U.S. Representative Deb Haaland to be Interior Secretary: Washington Post

President-Elect Joe Biden will nominate Representative Deb Haaland to serve as his Interior Secretary, the Washington Post reported Thursday.Haaland, a Democratic congresswoman from New Mexico since 2019, would be the first Native American ...

UN releases emergency funding for civilians in Ethiopia’s Tigray, as Africa’s battle against COVID-19 intensifies

Weeks of fighting in the northern region have reportedly left hundreds dead, thousands displaced, and millions in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. More than 50,000 people, almost half of them children, have fled across the border i...

US gives Florida wider authority over wetland development

Tallahassee US, Dec 17...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020