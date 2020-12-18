Left Menu
Noisy scenes in Delhi Assembly over Rs 2,500 cr 'scam' in municipal corporations

The AAP MLAs trooped into the well of the House raising slogans as soon as the session started.The party legislators also displayed a large banner in the House alleging Rs 2500 crore scam in the municipal corporations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 11:52 IST
Noisy scenes were witnessed on the second day of Delhi Assembly's special session on Friday, with AAP MLAs alleging Rs 2,500 crore scam in BJP-ruled municipal corporations and demanding a CBI inquiry into it. The AAP MLAs trooped into the well of the House raising slogans as soon as the session started.

The party legislators also displayed a large banner in the House alleging Rs 2500 crore scam in the municipal corporations. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel adjourned the House for 15 minutes as the AAP MLAs continued to wave placards and raise slogans despite his attempt to bring order and continue the proceedings.

