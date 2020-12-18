Left Menu
Adhikari's resignation does not conform to rules of House, not accepted: Bengal Speaker

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Friday said he has not accepted TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikaris resignation as it does not conform to the provisions of the Constitution and the rules of the House.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-12-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 16:26 IST
West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Friday said he has not accepted TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikari's resignation as it does not conform to the provisions of the Constitution and the rules of the House. Banerjee noted that Adhikari did not hand over the resignation letter to him personally.

The speaker also said that he had no clue if the ''resignation is voluntary and genuine''. ''Unless and until I am satisfied that the resignation is voluntary and genuine, it is not possible for me to accept the same in the light of the provisions of the Constitution of India and the rules of procedure and conduct of business in West Bengal Legislative Assembly,'' the Speaker told reporters.

Adhikari, who had earlier resigned as minister in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet, submitted his resignation as MLA at the Assembly secretariat on December 16. The Speaker was not present in the House at that time. Banerjee further said that Adhikari has been asked to appear before him personally in his chamber on December 21 to make his submission in the matter.

