TRS a 'Hindu Undivided Family' party, Tarun Chugh s jab at KCR

Describing the ruling TRS party as 'Hindu Undivided Family business', BJPs national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday, in an apparent reference to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, said people of Telangana want a common man who fights against corruption as their CM, but not a ''Raja.'' ''TRS party is like a business run by Hindu Undivided Family.There is a son, father, daughter, son-in- law....(PM) Narendra Modi gave a commitment to Parliament to make India poverty-free. Telangana common man who eradicates poverty, not a son of Raja, not a henchman of Nizam, a common man will become a chief minister in 2023 (after Assembly polls),'' he said, taking a dig at Rao.

Alleging that Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and TRS have a tacit understanding, he demanded to know why the Mayor was not elected for the city despite polls for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation being over. Chugh, also incharge of Telangana, said despite ''adversities'', BJP managed an excellent show by getting 48 seats from the earlier four in the polls.

''BJP will not rest until Telangana is free from Nizams rule and Razakars rule,'' he asserted. The BJP leader challenged the chief minister to come for an open debate on the measures taken by the Centre vis-a- vis Telangana during the COVID-19 pandemic.PTI GDK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME