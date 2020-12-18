Vikrant Bhuria elected MP Youth Congress president

Vikrant Bhuria elected MP Youth Congress presidentPTI | Bhopal | Updated: 18-12-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 18:58 IST
Vikrant Bhuria was electedpresident of the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Youth Congress inelections held online on Friday, party state spokespersonBhupendra Gupta said
Bhuria, a doctor, got 40,580 votes while Sanjay Yadavand Ajit Bourasi, two of the other eight candidates in thefray, garnered 20,430 and 13,204 votes, he added
He is the son of former Union minister Kantilal Bhuriaand had unsuccessfully contested from Jhabua in the 2018Assembly polls.
