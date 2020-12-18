Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farm laws: Amarinder dubs Kejriwal a 'big fraud'

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ridiculed his counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Friday over his alleged double standards over the farm laws, a day after the Delhi Assembly passed a resolution against the legislations and the AAP leader tore up its copies.

PTI | Mohali | Updated: 18-12-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 19:21 IST
Farm laws: Amarinder dubs Kejriwal a 'big fraud'

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ridiculed his counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Friday over his alleged double standards over the farm laws, a day after the Delhi Assembly passed a resolution against the legislations and the AAP leader tore up its copies. Singh's described Kejriwal's act as ''theatrics'' as the Delhi govt had given approval to the ''black farm laws'' by notifying one of them last month, adding that the Aam Aadmi Party leader was indulging in ''petty politics'' now.

''This shows Kejriwal and the AAP have a different face for the people, with totally contrarian intentions hidden inside,'' the Congress leader said, calling the Delhi chief minister a ''big fraud''. Singh termed both the AAP and the Shiromani Akali Dal a ''bunch of hypocrites whose double standards on the farm laws had exposed their lack of commitment to the farmers''.

''The AAP and Akali Dal MLAs never say what they mean, and vice versa,'' Singh said in an informal interaction with the media in Mohali after the launch of second phase of 'Punjab Smart Connect Scheme', where smartphones were distributed to another 80,000 Class 12 students of government schools. According to Singh, the AAP and the Akali Dal legislators extended support when the state government passed bills in the Assembly to negate the Centre's farm laws, but both the parties changed their tune to ''suit'' their political interests.

''And now, in a bid to exploit the farmers' agitation, they have again done a U-turn on the issue and are projecting themselves as the messiahs of the farmers, whose interests both parties had been instrumental in pawning off to the BJP,'' he said. ''While SAD was party to the introduction of the farm ordinances in the first place, the AAP government in Delhi had been quick to implement one of the draconian laws,'' Singh added. PTI SUN VSD HMB

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP vice president Baijayant Panda says no rift in alliance in Assam

By Kumar Gaurav The National Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP and in-charge of Assam, Baijayant Panda on Friday said that there is no rift in the National Democratic Alliance NDA in the state. He recently visited Assam and h...

SC notice to Kunal Kamra, Rachita Taneja in contempt cases

The Supreme Court issued show-cause notices to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and cartoonist Rachita Taneja on Friday for their alleged scandalous tweets against the apex courtA bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R S Reddy and M R Shah sought ...

High court rules challenge to Trump census plan is premature

The Supreme Court has dismissed as premature a challenge to President Donald Trumps plan to exclude people living in the country illegally from the population count used to allot states seats in the House of Representatives. But the courts ...

Ex-governor of gang-plagued Mexican state shot dead in beach resort

An ex-governor of the Mexican state of Jalisco was shot dead early on Friday in the bathroom of a restaurant in the beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, the latest violence to convulse a region plagued by drug gang violence. Jalisco state offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020