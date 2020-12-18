Left Menu
Adhikari's resignation does not conform to rules of House, not accepted: Bengal Speaker

Unless and until I am satisfied that the resignation is voluntary and genuine, it is not possible for me to accept the same in the light of the provisions of the Constitution of India and the rules of procedure and conduct of business in West Bengal Legislative Assembly, he told reporters.Adhikari, who had earlier quit the Mamata Banerjee cabinet, submitted his resignation as MLA at the Assembly secretariat on December 16.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-12-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 20:18 IST
West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Friday said that he has not accepted the resignation tendered by TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikari as it does not conform to the provisions of the Constitution and the rules of the House. Banerjee noted that Adhikari did not hand over the resignation letter to him personally, and maintained that he wasn't aware if his move was ''voluntary and genuine''.

The speaker further said that the legislator has been asked to appear before him personally in his chamber on December 21 to make a submission in the matter. ''Unless and until I am satisfied that the resignation is voluntary and genuine, it is not possible for me to accept the same in the light of the provisions of the Constitution of India and the rules of procedure and conduct of business in West Bengal Legislative Assembly,'' he told reporters.

Adhikari, who had earlier quit the Mamata Banerjee cabinet, submitted his resignation as MLA at the Assembly secretariat on December 16. The speaker was not present in the House at that time. He quit the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday amid speculation that he is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The speaker clarified that Adhikari was still a TMC member in the West Bengal Assembly. He also said that he was in the House on Wednesday till 1.30 pm, and Adhikari submitted his resignation to the Assembly secretariat at 2.10 pm.

Maintaining that the letter of resignation was not written in accordance with the rules of conduct of business in the Assembly, Banerjee said it did not have any mention of the date from which the legislator wanted to vacate his seat. He, however, stated that the letter sent over email bore the date.

Terming the difference as a ''suspicious matter'', the speaker said that he will accept the resignation only after Adhikari satisfies him about its authenticity..

