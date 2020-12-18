AAP to contest 2022 Uttarakhand assembly polls
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia here on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party will contest the 2022 assembly elections in Uttarakhand as people are disappointed with both the BJP and the Congress.PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 18-12-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 20:19 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia here on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party will contest the 2022 assembly elections in Uttarakhand as people are ''disappointed'' with both the BJP and the Congress. Sisodia, who is on a two-day visit to the state, said his party will go to the polls with a pledge to provide a corruption-free government and build the state in accordance with aspirations of its people. ''Both the BJP and the Congress have disappointed people who are looking towards us with hope. We will go to the assembly polls with a pledge to provide a corruption-free government and build an Uttarakhand as desired by people,'' Sisodia told reporters
Sisodia claimed people are looking for a change and they see an alternative in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
The AAP leader also performed a puja on the banks of the Ganga at Har ki Pairi here and said it was a spiritually elevating experience. Earlier, party workers welcomed Sisodia on his arrival to the city.
