Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP to contest 2022 Uttarakhand assembly polls

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia here on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party will contest the 2022 assembly elections in Uttarakhand as people are disappointed with both the BJP and the Congress.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 18-12-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 20:19 IST
AAP to contest 2022 Uttarakhand assembly polls
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia here on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party will contest the 2022 assembly elections in Uttarakhand as people are ''disappointed'' with both the BJP and the Congress. Sisodia, who is on a two-day visit to the state, said his party will go to the polls with a pledge to provide a corruption-free government and build the state in accordance with aspirations of its people. ''Both the BJP and the Congress have disappointed people who are looking towards us with hope. We will go to the assembly polls with a pledge to provide a corruption-free government and build an Uttarakhand as desired by people,'' Sisodia told reporters

Sisodia claimed people are looking for a change and they see an alternative in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

The AAP leader also performed a puja on the banks of the Ganga at Har ki Pairi here and said it was a spiritually elevating experience. Earlier, party workers welcomed Sisodia on his arrival to the city.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tremendous scope for Australian investments in India: Goyal

There is a tremendous scope for Australian companies to invest in India as the country has liberalised its foreign direct investment FDI in sectors like mining and defence production, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Frid...

Assam to upgrade 50 border outposts with Rs 100 cr outlay

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said the state government will upgrade 50 border outposts BOPs with an outlay of Rs 100 crore in the first phase of an infrastructure development scheme. Addressing a meeting of the departme...

Dhanush joins Russo Brothers' 'The Gray Man' alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans

Tamil superstar Dhanush has been roped in to star alongside Hollywood stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans by Avengers franchise filmmaker duo Russo brothers for their upcoming Netflix film The Gray Man. The Raanjhanaa actor took to Twitter t...

Over 1.1 million ballots cast in early voting for Georgia U.S. Senate runoffs

More than 1.1 million Georgians have voted in twin U.S. Senate runoff elections that will determine which party controls that chamber of Congress, and with it the fate of much of Democratic President-elect Joe Bidens agenda, state data show...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020