DYFI members protest in Palakkad after BJP workers raise Jai Shri Ram banner
Members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Friday staged a protest march till the Palakkad municipality office against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans earlier in the day.ANI | Palakkad (Kerala) | Updated: 18-12-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 20:35 IST
Members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Friday staged a protest march till the Palakkad municipality office against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans earlier in the day. Activists of the DYFI, the youth wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), held banners that read: 'This is not an RSS Karyalaya. This is Kerala, not Gujarat'.
A few workers were also seen at the top of the municipality building raising the Indian flag. Earlier in the day, the Kerala Police registered a case against BJP workers for putting up a 'Jai Shri Ram' banner at the Palakkad municipality office building in celebration of the recent local body election victory in which the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance finished second with 34 seats, only to be beaten by CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front.
A First Information Report (FIR) was filed based on the complaint of the Municipality Secretary. BJP workers also unfurled another banner with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Jai Shri Ram'
- Palakkad
- Marxist
- Narendra Modi
- Kerala
- Amit Shah
- Indian
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone of new Parliament building on Dec 10: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
PM Narendra Modi in telephonic conversation with French president Emmanuel Macron conveys condolences for recent terror attacks in France.
India has lowest mobile tariff, fastest growing app market: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at India Mobile Congress.
PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of new Parliament building
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of new Parliament building.