Left Menu
Development News Edition

DYFI members protest in Palakkad after BJP workers raise Jai Shri Ram banner

Members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Friday staged a protest march till the Palakkad municipality office against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans earlier in the day.

ANI | Palakkad (Kerala) | Updated: 18-12-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 20:35 IST
DYFI members protest in Palakkad after BJP workers raise Jai Shri Ram banner
DYFI workers raising the national flag atop the Palakkad Municipality Building. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Friday staged a protest march till the Palakkad municipality office against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans earlier in the day. Activists of the DYFI, the youth wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), held banners that read: 'This is not an RSS Karyalaya. This is Kerala, not Gujarat'.

A few workers were also seen at the top of the municipality building raising the Indian flag. Earlier in the day, the Kerala Police registered a case against BJP workers for putting up a 'Jai Shri Ram' banner at the Palakkad municipality office building in celebration of the recent local body election victory in which the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance finished second with 34 seats, only to be beaten by CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed based on the complaint of the Municipality Secretary. BJP workers also unfurled another banner with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tremendous scope for Australian investments in India: Goyal

There is a tremendous scope for Australian companies to invest in India as the country has liberalised its foreign direct investment FDI in sectors like mining and defence production, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Frid...

Assam to upgrade 50 border outposts with Rs 100 cr outlay

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said the state government will upgrade 50 border outposts BOPs with an outlay of Rs 100 crore in the first phase of an infrastructure development scheme. Addressing a meeting of the departme...

Dhanush joins Russo Brothers' 'The Gray Man' alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans

Tamil superstar Dhanush has been roped in to star alongside Hollywood stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans by Avengers franchise filmmaker duo Russo brothers for their upcoming Netflix film The Gray Man. The Raanjhanaa actor took to Twitter t...

Over 1.1 million ballots cast in early voting for Georgia U.S. Senate runoffs

More than 1.1 million Georgians have voted in twin U.S. Senate runoff elections that will determine which party controls that chamber of Congress, and with it the fate of much of Democratic President-elect Joe Bidens agenda, state data show...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020