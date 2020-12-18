Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar resigns after poor performance in Zilla Panchayat polls
Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) Girish Chodankar has resigned from his post, taking responsibility for the party's poor performance in the recently held Zilla Panchayat (ZP) poll, party Vice-President Sankalp Amonkar confirmed on Friday.ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 18-12-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 20:53 IST
Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) Girish Chodankar has resigned from his post, taking responsibility for the party's poor performance in the recently held Zilla Panchayat (ZP) poll, party Vice-President Sankalp Amonkar confirmed on Friday. Speaking to ANI over the phone, Amonkar said that Chodankar had submitted his resignation from the post to interim party chief Sonia Gandhi and state in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, and was waiting for a reply from the Delhi high command.
"Taking full responsibility for the poll results, I have tendered my resignation from the post of GPCC chief," he had said without elaborating further. Chodankar was appointed the GPCC chief in April 2018, replacing Shantaram Naik, a former Member of Parliament.
The Congress managed to win only four seats in the recently held Zilla Panchayat elections in Goa, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party showed a strong performance, winning 32 of 48 seats. The party had won one seat unopposed. (ANI)
