Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey-backed fighters clash with Kurdish forces in north Syria town

The YPG, which Turkey deems a terrorist group, forms the military backbone of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance which defeated Islamic State in northeast Syria with the help of U.S. air power. Ain Issa, where the clashes erupted overnight, sits along the M4 highway that links major Syrian cities and where the Russian-Turkish patrols usually take place.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 18-12-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 21:25 IST
Turkey-backed fighters clash with Kurdish forces in north Syria town

Syrian fighters backed by Turkey waged battles on Friday against Kurdish forces near the town of Ain Issa in northern Syria, where Russian and Turkish troops jointly patrol a key highway. Turkish forces and their Syrian insurgent allies seized territory in the region in an offensive last year against the Kurdish YPG militia which holds swathes of north and east Syria.

Ankara's Western allies widely condemned that incursion, which was halted when Turkey reached separate deals with Washington and Moscow, the second of which agreed to establish the joint Russian-Turkish patrols. The YPG, which Turkey deems a terrorist group, forms the military backbone of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance which defeated Islamic State in northeast Syria with the help of U.S. air power.

Ain Issa, where the clashes erupted overnight, sits along the M4 highway that links major Syrian cities and where the Russian-Turkish patrols usually take place. A rebel source with the Turkey-backed National Army said the faction seized some farmland after mounting an attack at the edge of the town.

An SDF commander told local Kurdish media that shelling hit parts of the town and highway but his forces were thwarting the attack. Ain Issa, east of the Euphrates river, also has a sprawling camp for displaced people where the SDF has held families of Islamic State fighters, including foreigners.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Egyptian court acquits men accused of abusing Coptic woman

An Egyptian criminal court acquitted three Muslim men accused of stripping naked an elderly Coptic Christian woman and parading her through the streets of a village in southern Egypt in 2016, the states official news agency reported. The th...

Global challenges require global solutions, UN chief tells German parliament

The COVID-19 pandemic, a generational global economic crisis, and faltering progress on sustainable development and gender equality were some of the challenges the Secretary-General outlined in a speech, delivered in German.It is clear that...

Signature flyover at Parthala Chowk to be ready by Dec 2021: Noida Authority

The Noida Authority on Friday finalised an agency for construction of a flyover at the Parthala Chowk in Greater Noida West which is scheduled to be completed by December 2021, officials said. Costing approximately Rs 80 crore, the six-lane...

Violence by Sikhs for Justice: NIA files charge sheet against 10 terrorists

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Friday filed a charge sheet against 10 accused, including designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, at a special NIA court in Mohali in connection with a case related to violence by secessionist ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020