Left Menu
Development News Edition

China emerging as major challenge for India: Lt Gen (retd) D S Hooda

China is emerging as a major challenge for India, therefore the country needs to look at the future and frame its diplomatic, political and military strategies accordingly, Lt Gen retd D S Hooda said on Friday.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-12-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 23:45 IST
China emerging as major challenge for India: Lt Gen (retd) D S Hooda

China is emerging as a major challenge for India, therefore the country needs to look at the future and frame its diplomatic, political and military strategies accordingly, Lt Gen (retd) D S Hooda said on Friday. Participating in a discussion on ''Sabre Rattling in Ladakh'' on the inaugural day of the three-day Military Literature Festival, the former Northern Army commander talked about the India-China border standoff in eastern Ladakh.

He said a series of talks at political, diplomatic and military levels were held but there seems to be very little progress happening on the ground. ''...is this the situation we are continuing to see over the next months and years with thousands of soldiers standing on both sides or is there some potential for negotiations, settlement,'' he said.

''Finally, we need to look at the future, we see China emerging as a major challenge for India. Therefore, what should be our diplomatic strategy, what should be our political strategy and what should be our military strategy?'' he said, according to a Punjab government release. Participating in the discussion, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav said the military and the government have responded to the situation in an appropriate manner.

''As a military and as a government we have responded to the immediate challenge in an appropriate manner. We stood (our) ground firmly and engaged proactively at diplomatic level. This is definitely a good thing and will yield good results. We did this at time of Doklam also and are doing now too,'' he said, referring to the India-China face-off in Doklam. Lt Gen (retd) H S Panag shared his assessment on why did China undertake such an operation in eastern Ladakh and its likely aims.

Former Air Force chief B S Dhanoa moderated a separate discussion on the air power capability of China. He said the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) had sketchy air battle experience which was restricted to bombing operations in the Korean War.

''In fighter operations you have to have deployments where airfields mutually support each other. Airfields are far away in Tibet from each other, in some cases around 400 km. This reduces loiter time for the aircraft, reduces fuel capacity if you have to divert. Our bases are within 100 km of each other in comparison and we can distribute our assets more easily,” he said. The Military Literature Festival (MLF), a three-day annual event, is being organised digitally in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was also a session on ''the strategic shift in pivot of geography'' wherein Chinese expansion and its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) were discussed at length. Defence expert Lt Gen (retd) P M Bali said the last three decades have seen strategic rise of China.

He said as feared by international experts, China has set on its conquest over other countries through BRI by means of gaining control of the host country's economy. The countries agreeing to BRI claim to have long-term capital gains, especially in maritime projects, but it needs to be seen.

Former Indian diplomat Gurjit Singh said that during the British times, China was buffered by Tibet. But now thanks to connectivity and technology the world has flattened. China is now building connectivity through large amount of railways and ports, he said.

American political scientist C Christine Fair also spoke at the MLF and said the world must work together to stop terrorism, according to the release..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

States making bold new legal claims in 2 Google lawsuits

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mastercard's Richard Haythornthwaite to become Ocado Group's chairman

Ocado Group said it intends to appoint Mastercard Chairman Richard Haythornthwaite as independent non-executive chairman of the British online supermarkets board in its May 2021 annual general meeting to replace Stuart Rose, who will be ret...

At least 10 killed in central Somalia bombing claimed by al Shabaab

At least 10 people were killed on Friday in a town in Somalias semi autonomous state of Galmudug when a suicide bomber detonated a device at a rally due to be addressed by the countrys prime minister, a security official said.Prime Minister...

EU says hours left for a Brexit deal, UK says 'see sense'

The European Union said on Friday there were just hours left to strike a Brexit trade deal while Britain called on the bloc to see sense as the two sides race to prevent a turbulent finale to the Brexit crisis at the end of the month. Both ...

U.S. adds Chinese drone company DJI to economic blacklist

Chinas SZ DJI Technology Co, the worlds largest drone maker, on Friday was added to the U.S. governments economic blacklist along with dozens of other Chinese companies. Reuters reported earlier that dozens of Chinese companies were being a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020