Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. issues fresh Venezuela-related sanctions over alleged fraudulent elections

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on two people and a company it says played a role in fraudulent elections in Venezuela, keeping up pressure on socialist President Nicolas Maduro even as U.S. President Donald Trump's term nears a close. The U.S. Treasury Department said it blacklisted Venezuelan biometric technology company Ex-Cle Soluciones Biometricas C.A., which it said provided goods and services used by the Maduro government to hold parliamentary elections earlier this month.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2020 03:45 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 03:45 IST
U.S. issues fresh Venezuela-related sanctions over alleged fraudulent elections

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on two people and a company it says played a role in fraudulent elections in Venezuela, keeping up pressure on socialist President Nicolas Maduro even as U.S. President Donald Trump's term nears a close.

The U.S. Treasury Department said it blacklisted Venezuelan biometric technology company Ex-Cle Soluciones Biometricas C.A., which it said provided goods and services used by the Maduro government to hold parliamentary elections earlier this month. The United States, the European Union and more than a dozen Latin American countries said last week they would not recognize the results of a parliamentary election in Venezuela on Dec. 6, which saw allies of Maduro win a majority.

"The illegitimate Maduro regime's efforts to steal elections in Venezuela show its disregard for the democratic aspirations of the Venezuelan people," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement on Friday. "The United States remains committed to targeting the Maduro regime and those who support its aim to deny the Venezuelan people their right to free and fair elections," he added.

Also targeted were two individuals the Treasury said acted for or on behalf of Ex-Cle Soluciones Biometricas C.A., targeting dual Argentine and Italian national Guillermo Carlos San Agustin and Venezuelan Marcos Javier Machado Requena. Maduro, who has accused the United States of trying to overthrow him to gain control over Venezuela's oil resources, lashed out at U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in response to the announcement.

"The disgraceful Mike Pompeo today put out some stupid sanctions, like the good imbecile that he is .... against the company and businessmen that manufactured machines so that the Venezuelan people could vote," Maduro said in a televised broadcast. The move freezes any U.S. assets of the company and people and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.

The Trump administration has waged a campaign of sanctions and diplomatic measures in an effort to oust Maduro, whose 2018 re-election was considered a sham by most Western countries.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

States making bold new legal claims in 2 Google lawsuits

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy imposes partial lockdown for Christmas holiday

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has announced there will be a partial lockdown nationwide for most of the Christmas holiday season, citing concerns that gatherings of families and friends could re-ignite the viruss spread. The new decree put...

U.S. blacklists dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC, DJI

The United States added dozens of Chinese companies, including the countrys top chipmaker SMIC and Chinese drone manufacturer SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd, to a trade blacklist on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trumps administration ratchets u...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities dip, oil jumps, as investors wait on U.S. stimulus package

Global equity benchmarks slid while oil prices rallied to near nine-month highs on Friday as investors weighed hopes for a U.S. coronavirus relief package against moves by the U.S. government to add dozens of Chinese companies to a trade bl...

U.S. House passes stopgap funding bill to avoid government shutdown

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed and sent to the Senate a two-day stopgap extension of existing federal funds to avoid a midnight government shutdown, as negotiators work on a 900 billion coronavirus aid bill and a 1.4 tri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020