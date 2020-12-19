PM Modi pays tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to the Guru Tegh Bahadur and recalled the Sikh guru's vision for a just and inclusive society.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 09:23 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 09:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to the Guru Tegh Bahadur and recalled the Sikh guru's vision for a just and inclusive society. While bowing to the Guru Tegh Bahadur, Prime Minister Modi said that the Sikh guru's life epitomised courage and compassion.
"Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's life epitomised courage and compassion. On his Shaheedi Diwas, I bow to the great Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and recall his vision for a just and inclusive society," Prime Minister Modi tweeted. Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth of ten Gurus of the Sikh religion. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sikh
- Narendra Modi
- Guru Tegh Bahadur
- Tegh Bahadur
- Modi
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone of new Parliament building on Dec 10: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
PM Narendra Modi in telephonic conversation with French president Emmanuel Macron conveys condolences for recent terror attacks in France.
Several US lawmakers, American Sikhs voice support for agitating farmers in India
India has lowest mobile tariff, fastest growing app market: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at India Mobile Congress.
PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of new Parliament building