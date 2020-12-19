Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden names Indian-American Vedant Patel as Assistant WH Press Secretary

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2020 09:46 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 09:46 IST
Biden names Indian-American Vedant Patel as Assistant WH Press Secretary

US President-elect Joe Biden has named Indian-American Vedant Patel to be the Assistant Press Secretary as he announced the additional members of the White House Communications and Press Staff. Patel is currently the senior spokesperson of the Biden inaugural committee and has been a part of the Biden campaign as well where he served as Regional Communications Director.

During Biden’s primary campaign, Patel served as the Nevada and Western Primary-States Communications Director. Previously, he worked as Communications Director to Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, Western Regional Press Secretary at the Democratic National Committee, and Communications Director to Congressman Mike Honda.

Born in India and raised in California, Patel is a graduate of the University of California-Riverside and the University of Florida. Patel is one of the 16 appointments announced by Biden to his White House communications and press staff on Friday.

Prominent among them are Megan Apper, Director of Research; Kate Berner, Deputy Communications Director; Rosemary Boeglin, Assistant Press Secretary; Amanda Finney, Chief of Staff for the Press Office and Special Assistant to the Press Secretary; Mike Gwin, Director of Rapid Response and Meghan Hays, Director of Message Planning. Biden also named Paige Hill as Senior Regional Communications Director, Michael Kikukawa as Press Assistant, Jennifer Molina as Senior Director of Coalitions Media, Kevin Munoz as Assistant Press Secretary, Angela Dela Cruz Perez as Press Assistant, Emma Riley as Chief of Staff for the Office of Communications, Mariel Saez as Director of Broadcast Media, Amijah Townsend-Holmes as Press Assistant and Remi Yamamoto as Senior Advisor for Communications to the Chief of Staff.

These diverse, experienced and talented individuals demonstrate President-elect Biden’s continued commitment to building an administration that looks like America and is ready to deliver results for working families on day one, the transition said. “Restoring faith in government by speaking honestly and directly to the American people will be a hallmark of my administration. Our communications and press staff are integral to this effort and are committed to building this country back better for all Americans. I’m proud to have them serve the American people in the White House,” Biden said.

According to the incoming White House Chief of Staff, Ron Klain, the appointees are among a diverse and experienced team that is dedicated to rebuilding the trust of the American people amidst a pandemic and a struggling economy. ''In times of crisis, clear communication can save lives and keep families safe. These staff members recognise the important role they play in communicating fact-based information to the public on behalf of the president and vice president-elect. They are respected and creative communicators ready to tackle the urgent challenges facing our nation,” he said.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hiver Announces a Suite of Productivity Features to take on Traditional Customer Service Helpdesks

The new features aim to help bolster Hivers position in the competitive helpdesk software marketBangalore, Karnataka, IndiaNewsVoirHiver has announced the launch of a slew of productivity features, including new Automations, Workload Distri...

MP: Tribal woman killed in tiger attack in Seoni

A 40-year-old tribal womanwas mauled to death by a tiger in Madhya Pradeshs Seonidistrict, an official said on FridayThe victim, Sonwati, had gone to collect wood when theattack took place in Kopizhola, part of Barghat forest, RangerBS Sano...

Keylong in Himachal Pradesh shivers at minus 12.1 degrees Celsius

Keylong, Kalpa, Manali, Solan, Chamba and Mandi in Himachal Pradesh shivered at sub-zero temperatures in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological Department said on Saturday. The tribal district Lahaul-Spitis administrative centre Keylong cont...

China to vaccinate 'key groups' over winter, spring - official

China will focus first on vaccinating high-risk groups over the winter and spring before widening the inoculation to the general public, a senior health official said on Saturday.Zeng Yixin, vice minister of Chinas National Health Commissio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020