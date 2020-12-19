Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yemen's president in exile reshuffles Cabinet to end rift

The secessionist group declared self-rule over the key port city of Aden and other southern provinces in April, before it abandoned its aspirations for self-rule late in July to implement the peace agreement with Hadis government.The power-sharing deal, inked in the Saudi capital of Riyadh last year, was meant to end months of infighting between what are nominal allies in Yemens civil war that pits a Saudi -backed coalition, of which the UAE is a part, against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

PTI | Sanaa | Updated: 19-12-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 11:42 IST
Yemen's president in exile reshuffles Cabinet to end rift

Yemen's embattled president, in exile in Saudi Arabia, has announced a Cabinet reshuffle in a major step toward closing a dangerous rift between his internationally recognised government and southern separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates. President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi's decree on Friday said the incumbent prime minister, Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, would keep his job while 24 ministerial posts would have almost equal representation of both northerners and southerners, according to the country's state-run SABA news agency.

The reshuffle included women, for the first time since the 1990s. Defence Minister Mohammed al-Maqdishi and Finance Minister Salem Saleh Bin Braik kept their jobs in the new government. Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak, who was Yemen's ambassador to the US, was named foreign minister, replacing Mohammed Abdullah al-Hadrami, who was critical of the UAE.

The UN special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, welcomed the reshuffle as “a pivotal step towards a lasting political resolution to the conflict in Yemen.” Naming a new government was part of a power-sharing deal between the Saudi-backed Hadi and the Emirati-backed separatist Southern Transitional Council, an umbrella group of militias seeking to restore an independent southern Yemen, which existed from 1967 until unification in 1990. The STC had been the on-the-ground allies of the UAE, once Saudi Arabia's main partner in the war that subsequently withdrew from the conflict. The secessionist group declared self-rule over the key port city of Aden and other southern provinces in April, before it abandoned its aspirations for self-rule late in July to implement the peace agreement with Hadi's government.

The power-sharing deal, inked in the Saudi capital of Riyadh last year, was meant to end months of infighting between what are nominal allies in Yemen's civil war that pits a Saudi -backed coalition, of which the UAE is a part, against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The deal also called for the appointment of a new governor and security director for the port city of Aden, the seat of Hadi's government since the Houthis took over the capital, Sanaa in 2014. The following year, the Saudi-led coalition, determined to restore Hadi's government to power, launched a military intervention.

The power-sharing deal also included the withdrawal of rival forces from Aden and the flashpoint southern province of Abyan. The Saudi-led coalition said that was completed earlier this week..

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC relief for man booked under UP's anti-conversion law

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh Police not to take any coercive action against a man booked under the recently promulgated Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 for allegedly trying to marry ...

Fire in hospital kills 8 people in southeast Turkey - governor

A fire in a private hospitals COVID-19 intensive care unit killed eight people, the governors office in the southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep said on Saturday.The fire was caused by the explosion of an oxygen ventilator, the office...

Study suggests social holidays improve overall well-being

Social holidays improve holiday makers overall satisfaction with life, as well as satisfaction with the quantity and quality of their leisure time, and social life, according to a new study from the University of Eastern Finland. The study ...

Kidnapped boy rescued from Kolar

An eight-year-old boy from Ujire, who was kidnapped on December 17 by a gang demanding a ransom of Rs 17 crore, was rescued from Kolar by the city police. Anubhav, son of Bijoy and grandson of an ex-serviceman Shivan, had been abducted on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020