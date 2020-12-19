Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jairam Ramesh tenders apology to Vivek Doval in defamation case

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday tendered an apology to Vivek Doval, son of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, before a Delhi court in connection with a criminal defamation case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 12:10 IST
Jairam Ramesh tenders apology to Vivek Doval in defamation case
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday tendered an apology to Vivek Doval, son of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, before a Delhi court in connection with a criminal defamation case. Vivek Doval had filed a defamation case against Jairam Ramesh and Caravan Magazine for their alleged defamatory statements and articles against him. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta heard the matter today.

Ramesh, while tendering the apology, clarified that his remarks were based on a news article and said some independent verification of the facts may have been in order. "Thus, I would like to offer my apologies to you and your family for any hurt the statements have caused. I would also urge the INC to remove the press releases available on their website," Ramesh said in his statement submitted before the court.

Vivek Doval through his lawyer DP Singh has accepted Ramesh's apology. The Congress leader had, in a press conference on January 17, 2019, made certain statements against Vivek Doval, his family and his business venture GNA Asia Fund.

"The General Elections were close and the questions raised in the article seemed appropriate for being highlighted in public. In retrospect, I may have gone overboard in making certain insinuations against you and your family," Ramesh said. "I understand these statements have hurt you deeply. I want to clarify that these statements or accusations, were made drawing conclusions from an article that was published the previous day in the Caravan magazine," he added.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple supplier Wistron could not manage scaled up India plant, govt report says

Apple supplier Wistrons Indian factory in Karnataka state could not cope up with the rapid scaling up of manpower and breached several laws, a government inspection has revealed following violence at the site last weekend.Several thousand c...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. McKennie named U.S. male player of the yearUnited States Mens National Team midfielder Weston McKennie capped a reaffirming 2020 on Friday, when he was named male player of the year by t...

Australia beat India by 8 wickets in 1st Test

Australia beat India by eight wickets inside three days in the first first daynight Test to go 1-0 up in the three-match series here on SaturdayAustralia overhauled the target of 90 runs during the second session on the third day, reaching ...

Fire breaks out in building in Indore's Sanvid Nagar, no injuries reported

A fire broke out in a building in Sanvid Nagar in Indore earlier today. No injuries or casualties were reported.Fire tenders reached the spot and several people were evacuated immediately.Further details are awaited. ANI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020