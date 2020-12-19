Urdu Bulletin: PM Modi's appeal to farmers, cases against Azam Khan grab media space

In today's editions of various Urdu newspapers on Saturday kept their emphasis on the ongoing farmers' agitation against the recently enacted Central farm laws. Most publications have focussed on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to farmers to hold talks. The papers also gave their prominent space to the news "Hunger strike in Chennai in support of agitating farmers" and "Coronavirus treatment should be made affordable."

Interestingly, the publications highlight the news of "More cases registered against SP leader Azam Khan" along with "SC releases BJP leaders and directs Bengal Police not to take any tough action against them." Roznama Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper leads with "Government ready to hold talks with farmers" in which the papers states by giving the reference of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who appealed that with the newly enacted agri-culture laws, neither minimum support price (MSP) will be affected nor the Mandis will close. He further stated that farmers profit in income will be the first priority of the government. According to the report, the Prime Minister urged farmers who have been sitting in protest at national capital's borders, that they have to be cautioned with those who are spreading humours. And said that the government will hold the talks if they have any doubts in this regard.

The newspaper has given its space to the news that government should provide its citizens affordable treatment in which it detailed that by giving the reference of Supreme Court that right to health is a basic right and advised the government to act strictly on coronavirus guidelines for the patients so that patients could get affordable treatment. Roznama Inquilab: The newspaper makes "11 more cases registered against Azam Khan, the count reaches to 100" as its top headline. The detailed report published from Rampur says that Uttar Pradesh Police has registered eleven more cases against the senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan who was in Sitapur jail. After that, the total registered cases against the SP leader reaches to 100. The paper also elaborates the average cases registered against him. It says one case each in two and a half-day registered against the Khan and his families.

Roznama Hindustan Express: The paper also leads with the news "Modi appeals farmers to hold talks" in which it says that during his address in Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing, Prime Minister Modi had accused Opposition and said that Opposition have nothing to do with the farmers' problem, they have problem with that why Modi did this work. On the other hand, the paper has also given the space to the news on its page one "Farmers issue will be resolved soon" in which Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that all the problems related to farm laws will be resolved positively very soon as the government is continuously holding talks with the farmers.

The publication also heightened the news of "Hunger strike in Chennai in support of farmers" on its page one along with prominently given the space to the news related to the West Bengal "SC releases BJP leaders" in which it detailed that the Apex Court has released Mukul Roy, Kailash Vijayvargiya and other BJP leaders and directs West Bengal Police not to take tough actions against them. (ANI)