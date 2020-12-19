Left Menu
Get over politics of regionalism: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that revolutionary Khudiram Bose is as much a pride for the whole of India as he is of Bengal, hitting out at those indulging in narrow politics of regionalism.

PTI | Midnapore | Updated: 19-12-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 13:19 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that revolutionary Khudiram Bose is as much a pride for the whole of India as he is of Bengal, hitting out at those indulging in ''narrow'' politics of regionalism. Garlanding the statue of Bose at the freedom fighter's ancestral residence here, Shah said that he has inspired the youth of the country with his slogan 'Vande Mataram' while he was hanged by the British in 1908.

''I want to tell those who are doing narrow politics in Bengal that Khudiram Bose is as much a pride of India as he is of Bengal,'' he said. The BJP leader said that those indulging in politics of regionalism should overcome it.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and other leaders of her party have often accused the BJP of bringing in ''outsiders'' to West Bengal ahead of assembly elections, likely in April-May next year..

