Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 1 crore people across Bengal reached with doorstep delivery of services: Mamata

I wholeheartedly congratulate all the GoWB Government of West Bengal officials and volunteers who worked round the clock to organize these camps every single day at such a massive scale.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-12-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 14:10 IST
Over 1 crore people across Bengal reached with doorstep delivery of services: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday that her government has reached over 1 crore people in two weeks with doorstep delivery of services. In a series of tweets, Banerjee said the state government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the people of West Bengal are able to get the benefits of services right at their doorsteps.

''I am immensely pleased to announce that in just 2 weeks, over 1 Crore people across Bengal have enthusiastically visited more than 10,000 #DuareSarkar camps envisioned to ensure doorstep delivery of Govt services and benefits,'' she said. ''I wholeheartedly congratulate all the GoWB (Government of West Bengal) officials and volunteers who worked round the clock to organize these camps every single day at such a massive scale. I would also like to thank every participant who visited and availed services at these camps,'' she added.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines logs 1,491 new COVID-19 cases

Manila Philippines, December 19 ANIXinhua The Department of Health DOH of the Philippines on Saturday reported 1,491 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number in the country to 458,044. The DOH said 436 more patie...

Motor racing-Hamilton wins big at virtual FIA prizegiving

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton was the big winner as Formula Ones governing body conducted its annual awards ceremony by video conferencing on Friday night due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mercedes driver was voted Personality o...

TMC MP Sunil Mondal, nine sitting MLAs, including five from Mamata Banerjee's party join BJP in presence of Amit Shah.

TMC MP Sunil Mondal, nine sitting MLAs, including five from Mamata Banerjees party join BJP in presence of Amit Shah....

Apple supplier Wistron could not manage scaled up India plant, govt report says

Apple supplier Wistrons Indian factory in Karnataka state could not cope up with the rapid scaling up of manpower and breached several laws, a government inspection has revealed following violence at the site last weekend.Several thousand c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020