Left Menu
Development News Edition

By the time elections arrive, Mamata will be left all alone: Amit Shah

Shahs assertions came on a day West Bengal political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, nine MLAs of different parties and a TMC MP joined the BJP.I want to say it clearly that the BJP will form the next government in the state with more than 200 seats...

PTI | Midnapore | Updated: 19-12-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 16:18 IST
By the time elections arrive, Mamata will be left all alone: Amit Shah

Hitting out at the Mamata Banerjee government over continued political violence in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday claimed there will be more desertions to the BJP from the TMC and that the West Bengal chief minister will be be left alone in her party by the time elections arrive. Addressing a party rally here, Shah alleged the Mamata Banerjee government was steeped in corruption resulting in alienation of the masses.

He exuded confidence that the BJP will form the next government in the state with more than 200 seats. West Bengal has a 294-member assembly. Shah's assertions came on a day West Bengal political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, nine MLAs of different parties and a TMC MP joined the BJP.

''I want to say it clearly that the BJP will form the next government in the state with more than 200 seats... political violence and intimidation by the TMC won't yield any benefit. BJP president J P Nadda's convoy was attacked, so many our party workers have been killed,'' he said.

''The more violence you (the TMC) perpetrate, the more stronger the BJP will emerge,'' he asserted. Taking a swipe at the TMC over a string of desertions ahead of the assembly elections, the BJP leader said, ''By the time elections arrive, Mamata Banerjee will be left alone in her party.'' PTI JTR PNT SK SK

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Woman rescued from flat after fire

A 46-year-old woman was rescued bythe fire brigade personnel after a blaze broke out in her flatin Maharashtras Thane city in the early hours of Saturday,officials saidThe incident occurred around 4.50 am on the thirdfloor flat of an apartm...

PHDCCI suggests 10-pronged strategy to attain higher growth trajectory

Industry chamber PHDCCI on Saturday suggested a 10-pronged strategy in pre-budget consultations with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with focus on refueling consumption and demand and encouraging private investments to attain higher eco...

Woman & son killed in road accident in Bihar's Rohtas

A 35-year-old woman and her five-year-old son were crushed to death by a speeding vehicle in Bihars Rohtas district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in Bhatauli village under Indrapuri police station this morning when a wom...

Russia to return gifted icon after Bosnia questions its origin - ministry

Russia will return a religious icon given to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov by the Bosnian Serb leader after prosecutors in Bosnia said they were trying to determine whether the gift had been illegally smuggled out of war-torn eastern Ukrai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020