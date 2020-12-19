By the time elections arrive, Mamata will be left all alone: Amit Shah

Hitting out at the Mamata Banerjee government over continued political violence in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday claimed there will be more desertions to the BJP from the TMC and that the West Bengal chief minister will be be left alone in her party by the time elections arrive. Addressing a party rally here, Shah alleged the Mamata Banerjee government was steeped in corruption resulting in alienation of the masses.

He exuded confidence that the BJP will form the next government in the state with more than 200 seats. West Bengal has a 294-member assembly. Shah's assertions came on a day West Bengal political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, nine MLAs of different parties and a TMC MP joined the BJP.

''I want to say it clearly that the BJP will form the next government in the state with more than 200 seats... political violence and intimidation by the TMC won't yield any benefit. BJP president J P Nadda's convoy was attacked, so many our party workers have been killed,'' he said.

''The more violence you (the TMC) perpetrate, the more stronger the BJP will emerge,'' he asserted. Taking a swipe at the TMC over a string of desertions ahead of the assembly elections, the BJP leader said, ''By the time elections arrive, Mamata Banerjee will be left alone in her party.'' PTI JTR PNT SK SK