2021 TN polls: EPS kicks off AIADMK's election campaign from home constituency, announces Pongal bonaza

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) launched the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIDMK) campaign for the 2021 Assembly polls on Saturday from his home constituency of Edappadi in Salem district. "Edappadi is the AIDMK's fort, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has not been able to win the Edappadi constituency for 43 years. It will be a dream for DMK to win the Edapadi constituency," Palaniswami said while addressing the huge crowds that thronged his convoy, ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections that are set to take place around May next year.

He further said that his government had done its best to provide better medical, water, educational and transport facilities to the people in the Edappadi constituency. Amid the pro-government slogans, posters and banners at the rally, Palaniswami thanked the people for their support to him.

In an event organised by the state government, the Chief Minister announced Pongal gift hampers for over 2 crore ration cardholders, starting from January 4, 2021, in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The hampers will comprise Rs 2,500, raw rice, sugar, dry grapes, cashews, sugar cane and a cloth bag.

Pongal is a multi-day Harvest festival of South India. This year, it will be celebrated on January 14. Earlier on Monday, the Chief Minister also inaugurated 2,000 Amma mini-clinics for COVID-19 testing at an event in Royapuram in Chennai. (ANI)