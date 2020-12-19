Congress appoints Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap as new MRCC president

The Congress on Saturday appointed Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap as the new president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC), the party said in a statement. Charan Singh Sapra has been appointed as the new working president of the Mumbai Congress.

''The Congress president has approved the proposal of appointment of Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap as the new president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee. Charan Singh Sapra will be the working president of MRCC,'' the statement from AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said. ''The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing MRCC president Eknath Gaikwad,'' it added.

The Congress also formed various committees for MRCC with Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan as chairman of Campaign Committee and Amarjit Singh Manhas as chairman of Coordination Committee. Suresh Hirayenna Shetty has been appointed as the chairman of the Manifesto and Publication Committee and Chandrakant Handore has been appointed as PMCC in-charge for MRCC.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief will be the chairman of the Screening and Strategy Committee of MRCC, the president of MRCC has been appointed as co-chairman and Ganesh Yadav as panel secretary, the party said. Former chief ministers of Maharashtra and MRCC chiefs will be ex-officio members of the panel.

The members of the panel include chairmen of campaign committee, coordination committee, manifesto committee, besides ministers in Maharashtra government and the leader of opposition in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Priya Dutt, Amin Patel, Janet D'Souza and Upendra Doshi will also be members of the Strategy panel.